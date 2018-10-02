Ways to add a touch of on-trend Leopard print to your home

This season's hottest print to be seen in, for fashion and homes, is animal print

Leopard print is the go-to print for both our clothes and our homes this season – online searches up a whopping 252 per cent. Big cat prints are decorating everything from wallpapers to cushions and throws this season.

There’s very little subtlety when it comes to leopard print – visions of Dorian Green from Birds of a Feather immediately springs to mind! But we’re arguing that this interiors trend can look classy, if done right.

Leave thoughts of Dorian behind and channel Barbara Hulanicki’s Biba vibes to keep the look stylish and cool.

Here’s how to add this bold beloved print to your home…

1. Run with a leopard print stair carpet

That better place to make a statement than on the stairs. The stair width is just enough to embrace a wacky print, unlike a whole room where it might overpower.

This particular carpet looks like one of Kate Moss’ fabulous coats – come to think of it we could imagine her living in a house just like this! the effortlessly chic grey walls create the perfcet back drop to keep this marvelous runner looking classy, rather than garish.

Get the look

Buy now: Animal Print Runners, from £59.95 m sq, Animal Print Carpets

2. Go wild with leopard print wallpaper

Take a walk on the wild side by introducing a leopard print wallpaper. This small-scale print is as subtle as you’ll get for such a bold print. It’s a winning design if this trend feels slightly on the scary side.

Style tip: There’s no saying you can’t paper all four walls, but a feature wall would be plenty to show off the prowess of this print. Use as the perfect backdrop for large framed art prints to add an eclectic rock n’ roll feel.

Buy now: Jaguar Table Lamp, £59, Dunelm

Take the trend to a new level by adorning walls with big cat motifs. Or create a quirky look with a statement, wide width border like this one from the champions of the wallpaper world, Cole & Son. This dramatic 69cm wide border took inspiration from a the pedestal base of a ceramic vase would you believe? A vase from Liberace’s house presumably?

Style tip: The trend for dark walls is still going strong. The new ‘Carbon’ shade by Sanderson would be the ideal paint colour to make this border stand out beautifully.

Buy now: Zulu Border, £55 a roll, Cole & Son at Wallpaper Direct

This simple brushstroke design is a great way to embrace the trend without having to go all out. The white background with small metallic spots is ideal to inject a subtle leopard-inspired spot to any room.

The new Cheetah print, hand-drawn by Amie Jones from the in-house design team, is the collections hero print for this season. It’s not a leopard, but it’s as good as in the world of animal print homeware. This lush new print is seen in the collection decorating all manner of china and accessories.

Buy now: Spot Wallpaper, £15, House by John Lewis

3. Dress decor with decorative cushions

Cushions are the five-second facelift of the interiors world – you can entirely transform a space by simply swapping new cushions in. Especially effective if said cushions are statement big cat designs, such as this number from Dunelm.

Buy now: Leopard Cushion, £30, Dunelm

Go full on with a faux fur leopard design. The brand new homeware from River Island is, of course, highly on trend with plenty of animal print.

This tactile cushion is a strong contender for on-trend cushion of the season. It’s also ideal for the colder months too, it’s so irresistibly snuggly.

Buy now: Leopard Print Faux Fur Cushion, £15, River Island

4. Sleep between animal print sheets

Forget the vision of OTT silk sheets featuring leopard print. This season Urban Outfitters has brought this trendy print to beds with a classic cotton bedding.

Pretty in pink, the painterly leopard print set is the easiest way to embrace animal print in the boudoir.

Buy now: Leopard Print Double Duvet Cover Set, £40, Urban Outfitters

This decadent silk throw is the perfect finishing touch to a made bed. The vibrant colours add a playful feel to the typical style of leopard print.

Buy now: Leopard Print Throw, £120, River Island

We all own a fashion piece in this trending print, but the question is – will your home be dressed in leopard print too this season?