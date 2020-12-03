We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Primark has confirmed that it will be keeping some of its stores open for 24 hours. But which ones are they and for how long will these crazy opening hours be happening for?

Now that England has lifted its month-long lockdown, non-essential retailers like Primark have been allowed to reopen.

But in order to make up for lost time, while giving shoppers ample time to get their Christmas shopping in, a select few Primarks are staying open all day and all night.

Which Primark stores are open 24 hours a day?

The eleven Primark stores that will be staying open 24 hours a day are:

Trafford

York Monks Cross

Leeds White Rose

Bluewater

Lakeside

Birmingham Fort

Meadowhall

Stratford

White City

Charleton

Gateshead Metrocentre

Furthermore, Primark has said it will open its remaining stores for longer. Shoppers will have more time to browse in Primark, with branches open till at least 8pm on weekdays. While other outlets in shopping centres will remain open until 10pm.

Paul Marchant, chief executive at Primark, said: “We are delighted to re-open our stores in England on 2 December, with longer shopping hours to give our customers more time to safely do their festive shopping.

“We have everything this season that our customers expect from Primark, including our famous Christmas jumpers, festive pyjamas and much, much more.”

Who is shopping in Primark at night?

Since Primark has been allowed to reopen, reports of snake-like queues forming at early hours of the morning have popped up all around the country.

Not only have shoppers been taking advantage of the extra opening hours, celebs have too. Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has taken full advantage of the 24/7 opening hours.

Stacey, a brand ambassador for Primark, went walking down the aisles at 4am in her nearest store that was open 24/7.

Leaving jungle King hubby Joe Swash at home, Stacey shared her Primark peruse with her Instagram followers.

She said the following morning: “We are watching Peppa while Joe Joe does the school run… I’m hoping Rex has a nice early morning nap today because last night I may have taken my love for late night shopping too far”.

While doing her shopping inside she revealed what she was there for. She wrote: “Picked up some essentials for the boys and some Chrismas presents then stopped off at Maccy D’s.”

It’s not just Primark that has reopened. All non-essential retailers have been allowed to open in England since the lockdown lifted on 2 December.

Video Of The Week

Not only that, shops are taking a leaf out of Primark’s book and are extending their opening hours. Aldi is opening for extended hours in the lead-up to Christmas, with most shops open until 11 pm on December 21, 22 and 23. Please check ahead of time as to whether your local Aldi has extended its hours.

Marks & Spencer has said it’s keeping approximately 400 shops open until midnight on December 21, 22 and 23.

Sainsbury’s says 90% of its supermarkets will open its doors at 6 am until midnight from December 21 to December 23.

However, all businesses and venues that will reopen are expected to follow Covid-19 secure guidelines to protect customers, visitors and workers.