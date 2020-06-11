We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Many of our favourite stores are due to reopen this coming Monday, 15th June. The Government has confirmed that all non-essential stores in England can reopen as long as social distancing can be enforced.

It is safe to say that shopping is about to get a whole lot slower. New measures that many shops are enforcing include using disposable plastic sheets to test a sofa, and one-way traffic systems.

Some furniture stores, such as IKEA were allowed to reopen in May. However many have waited to reopen. We’ve rounded up a list of all our favourite homeware stores and when they’re due to reopen.

However, before you hit the shops, remember – this is going to be a different shopping experience to the pre-lockdown norm. And this isn’t the best time for casual browsing. So, try and do the bulk of your browsing online first, and go armed with a shopping list.

When is Primark reopening?

Primark is reopening all its 153 stores in England on 15th June. As huge Primark Home fans, this is the news that we’ve been waiting for.

The store will be installing hand sanitiser stations and screens at tills. ‘We will apply the valuable experience gained from more than 100 stores that are already open, as we open the remainder of our estate,’ Primark promises.

When is Argos reopening?

Argos concessions within Sainsbury’s supermarkets have remained open during the lockdown. However, from 15th June, 140 out of 700 Argos stand-alone stores will reopen.

You can check to see if your local Argos is opening by checking on the Argos website. Opening times have changed, so check before setting out to pick up any orders.

When is The White Company reopening?

The White Company will reopen 13 of its stores on the 15th June, including Bicester, Gunwharf, St Pancras, Selfridges, Harrods, Fenwicks, Kingston, Ely’s of Wimbledon, Camp Hopson and Kildare.

A further 17 will open on the 17th June, including Marylebone High Street, Winchester, Stratford-Upon-Avon, Windsor, Solihull, Stamford, Norwich, Chichester, Truro, Oxford, Bluewater, Brent Cross, Bromley, Liverpool, Cambridge, Meadowhall and Dublin.

When is Oak Furnitureland opening?

Oak Furnitureland stores continue to remain closed, with no set date when they will open. However, you can still order online.

When is H&M reopening?

H&M will be reopening its H&M Home Concept Stores in Regent Street, Westfield London and Bullring Birmingham on 15th June, along with the majority of its standard stores in England. To find out if your local H&M store is open here.

When is TK Maxx reopening?

All TK Maxx stores are currently closed and have yet to confirm when they will reopen. However, you can still shop their amazing prices online.

When is John Lewis reopening?

Two John Lewis stores will reopen on the 15th June in Poole and Kingston-upon-Thames. A further 11 stores will reopen on the 18th June, find the whole list here.

Which shops are open now?

Dunelm

Dunelm has re-opened all 151 of its stores for browsing and in-store purchases.

IKEA

The Swedish superstore reopened a number of its stores on the 1st June. You can find a full list here.

However, IKEA’s country retail chief for the UK and Ireland division, Peter Jelkeby, advises customers to come with a list and your own bags. ‘Safety is top priority. So shopping will be different. But we’re the same IKEA, trying to create a better everyday life for everybody,’ he says.

DFS

The majority of DFS stores in England and Northern Ireland are now open. However, stores in Crawly, Guildford, Stratford Westfield, Tottenham Court Road and White City Westfield are currently still closed.

Furniture Village

All 52 Furniture Village stores are now open across England. When you arrive at the store as well as being asked to clean your hands with hand sanitiser, you will also have your temperature taken.

Once inside the store customers will need to keep to the 2-metre social distancing guides marked out instore.

Which store are you most excited about reopening?