If you’ve been craving meatballs or been desperate to put your blue Frakta bag back to good use we have some good news. IKEA is re-opening 19 of its stores on the 1st of June.

In line with government guidelines, stores in Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland will remain closed for now. However, 19 store England and Northern Ireland will be re-opening at the start of June with a number of measures in place to ensure staff and customers are kept safe

‘Health and safety remains our top priority, and that’s why we’ve put in place extensive measures to ensure the safety and comfort of customers and co-workers,’ says Peter Jelkeby, UK & IE Country CEO and CSO.

‘While the experience might b a little different to before – it’s the same IKEA, with the vision to “create a better everyday life for the many people,” and the ambition to inspire people through our brilliant affordable range and home furnishing advice.’

IKEA re-opening

What can we expect?

The measures will be similar to that of other country’s where IKEA has reopened, like in Germany (shown below). Much like other stores operating during the lockdown, only a limited number of customers will be granted entry into the store. There will also be restricted car parking.

Any big family trips to IKEA are still on hold as only one adult and one child per household will be permitted in-store at any one time. Customers are also encouraged to come with ready-made lists and their own bags, rather than just browsing.

The superstore has introduced hand sanitiser facilities, with deep cleaning routines for bags, trolleys, bathrooms and touchscreens. There will also be screens at checkout, service points and customer returns.

While customers won’t be able to eat in-store, the Swedish Food Market will be open. Customers will be able to purchase those famous meatballs to eat at home.

Which IKEA stores are reopening?

Stores will be opening across the country. These are the 19 stores set to re-open:

Greater London – Croydon, Greenwich, Lakeside, Wembley, Tottenham

East England – Norwich

Midlands – Birmingham, Nottingham

North West England – Manchester, Warrington

Northern Ireland – Belfast

North East England – Gateshead, Leeds, Sheffield

South East England – Milton Keynes, Reading, Southhampton

South West England – Bristol, Exeter

Are you excited to get your IKEA meatball fix?