The Wilko bedding shoppers are snapping up right now – for just £14!

As soon as we saw this plant print Wilko bedding we knew it would be adored by the masses.

As we continue to fill our homes with plants, a HUGE trend for 2019, this new design is totally on-trend – hence it’s instant popularity.

The lush leaf bedding design, only in stores since the end of May, is already selling out fast. From the photography below it’s easy to see why savvy shoppers are keen to get their hands on it.

The Wilko bedding everyone wants right now…

Set to give bedrooms a summer refresh the plant design is Wilko’s current best-selling duvet set. Made from soft-to-touch polycotton with 144 thread count, the bedding combines cotton comfort with the easy-care properties of polyester.

The set is available in a single, double and king – all complete with matching pillowcases.

Buy now: Plants Double Duvet Set, £14, Wilko

Contented shoppers are styling and sharing their new Wilko bedding on Instagram…

#lovewilko fans

The fresh green and white bedding set is contrasted beautifully by a royal blue velvet headboard and pale grey walls. An abundance of real potted and hanging plants creates a garden room vibe to perfectly compliment the botanical design.

The post above demonstrates how shoppers are making the bedding work, in their own homes.

The delicate leaf illustrations are just the thing to compliment the lush green walls of this dreamy bedroom space. We love how the design’s been paired with potted plants, on the side table and in the disused fireplace.

Taking inspiration from @Miafelceathome the design looks suitably at home against a dusky lilac grey backdrop. Elements of natural wood enhance the tranquil vibes of introducing green into a bedroom scheme.

Again we see a smattering of real plants bringing the look to life.

The bedding drew popularity thanks to first being shared on the retailers Instagram – generating 3,698 likes and 103 comments and counting!

Thinking of going green? Green bedroom decorating ideas – from olive to emerald, explore the key shades that can create a luxe retreat

Will you be joining the style setters by introducing this lush leaf duvet to your bedroom decor? We’re tempted…