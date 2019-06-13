If you’re looking to welcome an air of coastal charm into your home right now, this new Aldi home range is for you. Even if you’re not a huge fan of the nautical look, it’s hard to debate that any of these new accessories are anything but effortlessly cool.

We are hankering after the stylish metal storage trunks, which FYI are the best price we’ve seen on the market. Next on our shopping list is the sophisticated desk lamp, that suits any interior style.

The new ‘Natural Coast Bedroom and Bathroom range’ is available online now, in stores today – Thursday 13th June.

If you love the nautical inspired Kirkton House range, best be quick. As with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

New nautical Aldi home accessories

In true coastal style, there’s a seersucker stripe bedlinen. This simple, yet sophisticated stripe adds just enough pattern without overpowering an existing decor. The design is available in the on-trend grey (above) and a fresh blue colourway.

Both feature a clean white reverse, that breaths an additional fresh feel into the design. The 80 per cent cotton mix bedding set is available in double, king and super-king sizes.

Buy now: Charcoal Double Duvet Set, £15.99, Aldi

The new desk lamp

The new must-have light from Aldi is a move on from the exposed bulb design of recent years. This latest addition is a modern country-style design featuring an adjustable wooden arm with frosted glass shade.

The stylish light is ideal to add a sophisticated touch to bedside table sin the bedroom, while equally as chic in a living room or lighting up a hallway console table.

Buy now: Kirkton House Tall Desk Lamp, £24.99, Aldi

The metal storage trunks

Metal storage trunks are the chic accessory every home wants these days. We know from the success of the metal trunks from Amanda Holden’s BundleBerry collection that these storage trunks are highly desirable. Amanda’s trunks sell-out quickly, and at just £48 it’s easy to see why. This set of two at Aldi are even cheaper. Considerably cheaper in fact than rival retailers – a near identical set from Habitat will set you back £80.

A cool metal trunk is a stylish storage solution, ideal for living rooms and bedrooms alike, to hide away all manner of clutter.

Buy now: Kirkton House Trunk Set, £39.99, Aldi

The new bathroom accessories

The bathroom accessories collection continues the nautical theme, featuring towels and bathmats all celebrating coastal style.

The towels range from subtle plains to multi stripe designs, all in soft 100 per cent cotton. Aldi’s Coastal Hand Towels are reasonably priced at £6.99 each. The blue and white striped designs will instantly transport bathrooms to a sunny seaside resort.

The Rope Knit Bath Mats are £6.99 each. Available in grey, white and blue these 100 per cent cotton mats ensure a soothing and soft feeling underfoot.

Buy now: Kirkton House Cotton Bath Sheet, £8.99, Aldi

With every report of Aldi’s latest Specialbuys range we are are left more and more in awe.

Theses latest Aldi home Specialbuys are available online now and in stores tomorrow – Thursday 13th June.