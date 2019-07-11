Do you have the challenge of a small garden space? It’s a common problem many of us can related to – wanting to do more but feeling limited by a lack of outdoor space. This new range of savvy space-saving Wilko garden accessories are here to help.

From plant pots for drain pipes to clever folding potting mats, this range is set to revolutionise our gardening. There’s now no limit to growing big in small gardens.

New Wilko garden range

Foldable potting box

Take the mess out of potting and sowing seeds thanks to this handy foldable potting box. Ideal for small spaces that don’t have a potting bench, this clever design can be assembled on any surface to get the potting job done – from garden benches to kitchen worktops even.

Once finished with simply pack flat and stow away out of sight.

Don’t let limited space and the lack of an allotment stop you growing your own produce. Wilko’s garden range offers all manner of growing solutions, such as these stylish felt pot holders.

Designed with small gardens in mind, for feature walls and balconies, they can hold plant pots up to 9cm – the perfect size for herb pots. The lightweight designs are ideal for hanging on walls to make the most of unused vertical space.

Drainpipe plant pots

Maximise growing space with this plant pot, that ingeniously attaches to most standard drainpipes. Grow all manner of flowers or herbs not matter how limited you are on space, simply stack these one of tip for the other.

More than just adding colour and plants, these pots perfectly hide ugly drainpipes.

Make the most of patio or balcony corners with the aid of this smart triangular planter. This corner friendly planter features built-in cane supports, to aid growing and trailing plants.

Use these for inspiration and think big for small garden spaces from here on in.