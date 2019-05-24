The sun has arrived and many of us are frantically putting together last-minute party plans to make the most of the fine weather.

Yep across the length and breadth of the country garden gazebos are being thrown up, barbecues are being fired up and kitchen fridges are full-to-bursting with choice meats, dips, salads and a few bottles of something chilled.

And the good news is, is that those who want to save costs on a season of outdoor soirees need look no further than the Wilko BBQ Pizza Oven Grill and Smoker.

Recently reduced from £120 to £100, it can be used as a pizza oven, traditional BBQ or smoker. Stainless steel doors, a built-in temperature gauge, space for storage and base wheels for ease-of-movement are just some of the noteworthy features.

It has garnered an average 4-star rating from those who’ve snapped it up, with scores of positive reviews, including those below:

‘Got it as a birthday gift. Ordered it Friday got it Tuesday on standard shipping. Pizza stone is a lovely touch. Really beautifully cooks all your dough. Haven’t used the grill yet bit if its anything like the Pizza stone it will be amazing.’

‘Great piece of kit. Not to difficult to assemble. Well made, looks good on the patio and cooks great pizza, as well as burgers and anything else you want grill. The price was also great, at £100.00 you can’t complain.’

‘Very solid and sturdy pizza oven. Easy to put together. And when cooking pizza its the best ever, grandchildren love it easy to use. Money well spent.

‘Have not used smoker yet , but we are going to have fun trying. We are well happy with our pizza oven and smoker, highly recommend.’

