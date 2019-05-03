This £30 Wilko BBQ is flying off the shelves – could it be THE hottest buy of the summer?

National BBQ Week (27th May – 2nd June 2019) kicks off at the end of this month, and if you’re already prepping your garden space in readiness for a summer cookout, then you’ll want to hear all about the Wilko BBQ that’s sizzled when it comes to shopper demand.

The value retailer revealed that sales of it’s £30 Kettle Grill BBQ soared by a massive 623 per cent over Easter bank holiday, as Brits set out to make the most of an unusually hot spell of weather.

The durable coal BBQ comes with a chrome-plated steel cooking grid and removable lid, to lock in all those smoky flavours. It also boasts an ash receiver and storage space beneath the barbecue for anything you need to have easily to hand.

Buy now: BBQ Kettle Grill 44cm, £30, Wilko

With an average 4.6-star rating on the Wilko website those who’ve already snapped it up can’t stop gushing about it, as the snapshot of customer reviews below prove.

‘There are so many very expensive BBQ’s out there, but when you can’t guarantee you will use it very often, this gives a perfect alternative. Sturdy and very good value for money.’

‘Bought this as needed temporary replacement for brick built barbecue. Pleasantly surprised as it is a reasonable size to get decent amount of food on grill to cook. Plus with the lid can BBQ even when weather not great.’

‘Perfect for 2 people. Good quality construction and easy to put together. We have used it several times and always been pleased with the results.’

Neil Fairhurst, Head of Gardening at Wilko, commented:‘Whilst wilko garden and outdoor living products have been well received by customers so far this season, nothing has flown off the shelves quite like the Wilko BBQ Kettle Grill 44cm, which seems to be the hero BBQ for the summer.

‘We recommend shoppers take advantage of the wash-out weather over the coming week and beat the crowd if they want to get hold of the BBQ, as the way it has been received and reviewed so far, we’re expecting to see further stock fly off the shelves.

‘We’re delighted to help the nation get their garden ready for summer without spending all of their hard-earned cash, and hope everyone manages to get hold of the Kettle Grill BBQ before it sells out.’

Will you be investing in the Wilko Kettle Grill BBQ?