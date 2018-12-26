This is the WORST colour to paint a bedroom if you want a good night’s sleep

We also reveal the best colours to paint a bedroom for a harmonious 2019

If your New Year’s resolution is to get the paint brush out, this might inspire you. British bedmaker Rest Assured has conducted some research, alongside the UK’s leading colour expert Karen Haller.

The study has found that monochrome colours are proving less popular, and colour is set to make a huge comeback.

Love Ideal Home? Subscribe and enjoy 43 per cent off – plus an extra 10 per cent off with code XMAS10

‘People are using colour to show how they are feeling and express their unique personality, particularly among Millennials,’ says Karen. ‘People are becoming more adventurous and more confident with colour. And we can all have that Millennial attitude.’ ‘There’s a big shift in energy across the world right now and we are all becoming increasingly confident. Rather than following what everyone else is doing, we are saying it’s OK to be different, whether it’s in the clothes we wear on in the way we decorate our homes.’

So what shades are becoming our new favourites, and is there a worst colour to paint a bedroom?

Soft green topped the poll as the most restful and relaxing colour.’We we see green, we relate it to nature,’ says Karen. ‘Where there is green, there is water, we know there’s food and we feel safe. Also, our eyes need to make very little adjustment to see green, which is why we find it restful.’

This was followed by soft pinks, which we find physically soothing, and, according to Karen Haller, show nurture, care and compassion. The study showed this was favoured by men and women (12 per cent vs 13 per pent), indicating that both genders are drawn to the colour and its psychology.

‘When people go back to white or – dare I say it – grey, we are turning the emotional dial down,’ Karen explains.

‘You’re desensitising yourself. In times of political and economical uncertainty, when the world feels like a scary place, people will move away from colour and declutter their homes. People were hiding behind the grey and the white. But now we’re going to the other end of the emotional spectrum.’

When asked what influences their decision when choosing colours for the home, 43 per cent said it was down to how the colours made them feel.

But is there a worst colour to paint a bedroom? We asked Karen what she thought.

Not surprisingly, Karen believes that when it comes to choosing a colour for your bedroom, there are no right or wrong answers. ‘I f it comes from the heart, it can never be wrong when it’s an expression of you,’ she explains.

Having said that, she advises, ‘Avoid yellow in the bedroom. You’ll notice that hotels will never use it. Yellow connects to the nervous system. Ideally, you want a good, restorative night’s sleep, but with yellow, you will wake up irritated.’

Pairing yellow and black together is the ultimate no-no. ‘We associate that paring with danger and it will trigger our fight or flight instincts,’ says Karen.

This works! Bedroom colour schemes to brighten and lift your home

So it’s official – yellow might be a nightmare for a bedroom, and for sweet dreams, try green!