Oh the simple joys of a home fragrance that stirs the senses. And we wouldn’t mind betting there’s a Yankee Candle fragrance that resonates with everyone.

But what if your all-time favourite was one of Yankee Candles discontinued scents? You’re in luck! The scent supremos are inviting the nation to cast their minds back to fragrances past – giving fans the chance to vote, deciding which fragrances will be re-introduced.

The campaign will see the return of eight favourite fragrances from years gone-by, all chosen by fans. Is yours one of the lucky ones?

This spring, Yankee Candle is inviting fans to think back on fond times, giving them the power to select which of its popular candles from the past they want to bring back.

The exciting new campaign ‘Chosen By You’ will see the nation vote between 12 of the most-loved Yankee Candle fragrances from seasons past. With each individual vote whittling the options down to just eight, all set for relaunch for summer 2021.

In the first heat of voting, four fragrances will be chosen to form a nostalgic summer range. Followed by the remaining fragrances launched as part of an autumn/winter collection – later in the year.

For the first round of vote, running from now until June 10th, we have the following summer-inspired contenders…

Beach Walk – Refreshing scents of salt water and sea musk warmed with sunny notes of tangerine and orange blossom

Beautiful Day – Enchanting mix of sunny fruits, pretty flowers and spicy herbs notes

Pink Lady Slipper – Fragrances of a wonderfully soft and sweet spring bouquet, reminiscent of lovely rose petals, jasmine and violets

Tutti Frutti – The scents of sweet candy aroma of a cherry, raspberry, strawberry and lemon whirly pop

Vanilla Sandalwood – The scents of luxurious warmth of fine aromatic sandalwood and rich, comforting vanilla

Sparkling Lemon – Fragrances of effervescent sweet Meyer Lemon with notes of zesty lime and bergamot orange

To cast your vote for the spring/summer fragrances visit Yankee Candle.

Which fragrances will return? You decide!