There are impressive homes, then there’s this home! Widely rumoured to be Zayn Malik’s house, this plush New York apartment is on the market for a cool $10.8million. The 26 year old musician is said to be moving in a new direction – selling his luxury penthouse, that resides ‘like a crown jewel atop Greene Street in the heart of Soho’.

Living room

The living room is the definition of cool loft living. 12ft barrel-vaulted ceilings create a light and airy space.

Industrial-style vents, exposed metal supports and exposed brick give a raw edge to the decor – very much Zayn’s taste, we’d say. In stark contrast, the textiles are luxurious and glam, just the thing to balance the overall look.

Dining room

Off the kitchen area sits a generous dining space, ideal for entertaining. The fusion of metal and wood continues throughout this space with wide-plank hardwood floors and exposed beams, creating a sophisticated urban feel.

A custom steel staircase leads to an impressive private roof terrace

Kitchen

The kitchen offers a contemporary cool aesthetic. Clinical white surfaces meet brushed stainless steel to create a minimalist look.

The hallway is a welcoming space with interesting artefacts and artwork.

Master bedroom

‘Pillowtalk’ indeed. This bedroom space is well worth shouting about. The high ceilings add grandeur, as do the plush silk textiles and brooding shades of grey.

Here’s Zayn looking very at home in this stunning pad.

A walk-in wardrobe styled to look like a designer shop, who wouldn’t want this in their home? Choosing an outfit everyday would be sheer delight.

Bathroom

The bathroom is effortlessly stylish, thanks to white metro tiles, marble basins, wood-effect tile flooring and contemporary artwork.

The private rooftop terrace offers the perfect spot to take in striking views of the city skyline.

This incredible penthouse is on the market with agents StreetEasy Listing.

This incredible penthouse is on the market with agents StreetEasy Listing.