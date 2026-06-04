Home decorator Ammarah Hasham is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts infusing her rental house with plenty of personality. See the rest of her articles here.

I don’t know about you, but I always seem to face the same problem.

The moment I actually decide to go shopping with the intention of buying something for the house, I cannot find a single thing worth bringing home. Nothing speaks to me. Nothing seems cart-worthy. Trend-led pieces leave me cold, and I end up wandering around aimlessly before returning home empty-handed.

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But the second I try to be sensible with money (which honestly feels deeply out of character for me), suddenly every shop becomes dangerous. The aisles become painfully tempting and my so-called ‘sensible girl era’ starts feeling like the worst idea.

Surely this is not just me?

Anyways, we have been treated to some genuinely gorgeous weather recently and the second nature starts dialling up the colour outside, I immediately feel this urge to freshen things up around the house too, retail detox or not.

Spring has such a funny way of making your home feel like it could do with a little sprucing up.

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So if you too are currently trying to balance a love for pretty interiors with a tiny bit of restraint, let me show you how I update my home when I am on a self-imposed austerity drive.

1. Shop your home (it never disappoints)

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

It's a given, really. I swear half the reason we become bored of our homes is not because we actually dislike the things we own, but because our eyes become far too familiar with seeing them in the exact same spot.

Every. Single. Day.

When was the last time you moved your furniture around?

I love switching things up and giving a room a little facelift by using what I already own first. And yes, before anyone says it, I will fully admit there is a very particular dopamine hit attached to removing labels from new purchases. But honestly, sometimes a little décor treasure hunt around your own home can feel surprisingly satisfying too.

Oddly enough, rummaging through cupboards, opening forgotten drawers and rediscovering old gems feels far more entertaining than it probably should.

Sometimes all a space really needs is a reshuffle rather than a shopping trip. Not a penny spent.

2. Paint an old lampshade

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

If you are craving an instant update without spending a small fortune, try painting an old lampshade. I have an embarrassing number of lampshade DIYs saved for “one day” and this turned out far better than I expected.

Tester pots, watercolours, fabric dyes, almost anything can work for this kind of project and that is exactly what makes it such a good budget-friendly DIY. I used DYLON fabric dye mixed with a little water and lightly brushed it onto an old lampshade to create a designer inspired look.

If you stick to simple stripes, small florals, checks, scallops or abstract brush strokes, this project is fairly forgiving. And remember, the charm is often in the imperfections.

Beyond the fun of it all, a custom lampshade is a clever way to echo the colours of spring throughout your home. It makes everything feel more cohesive without having to buy anything new.

My only advice would be to test your design on paper first before going straight onto the lampshade. I lightly sketched my design in pencil and then just went for it.

3. Add some candles

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

I know candles can feel like the most obvious home recommendation imaginable, but honestly, there is a reason we all keep coming back to them.

There is something about lighting a candle and then watching it effortlessly change the entire atmosphere of a room. Maybe it is the soft flicker of the flame, maybe it is the scent slowly wrapping the room in a cosy embrace, or maybe we have all collectively agreed that a candle somehow fixes everything. Either way, I stand by them completely.

My candle collection is admittedly slightly out of control at this point because they are such an easy decorative trick. Scatter them across shelves, style them on coffee tables, tuck them under glass cloches, or display them using your favourite candle stands. Even unlit, they somehow add a touch of grace without costing much.

When the budget’s tight, a candle feels just right.

4. Say yes to fresh flowers

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

The practical side of us often tries to label fresh flowers as an unnecessary luxury. I get it. They last a week if you are lucky, and somehow always manage to shed petals exactly where you have just vacuumed.

And yet, I still think they are worth it.

In fact, one of my 2026 resolutions is to buy myself flowers more often. Not only for special occasions. And even during my wallet recovery period.

Before anyone imagines extravagant florist bouquets wrapped in crisp paper, let me tell you, some of my favourite arrangements have come from the reduced section of my local Sainsbury’s. You can buy a few bunches of seasonal flowers for very little and still make them look incredibly charming with a bit of creative styling.

To me, a slightly wonky £3 bunch of tulips leaning dramatically to one side has far more appeal than those painfully polished hotel lobby arrangements.

Even the smallest bunch can completely change the mood of a room.

5. Scout for second-hand pottery

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

When I want the thrill of discovering something beautiful without the terrifying post purchase guilt, hunting for second-hand ceramics and pottery feels like a great compromise.

It is a brilliant way to source one-of-a-kind pieces that help you add flair to your space without needing a fat wallet.

I always find myself turning pieces over to check the bottoms for maker’s marks, stamps or handwritten signatures. Somehow, knowing the piece has a bit of history behind it always makes it more special.

The loveliest second-hand pieces are often the slightly unusual ones. If you fall in love with a piece and it has a tiny chip or imperfection, do not let it put you off. In my experience, most little marks can easily be touched up with a bit of paint. In fact, a tiny chip can often work in your favour because sellers are usually happy to offer a small discount.

Pottery, my dear reader, has this lovely ability to add texture and character and sometimes costs the smallest amount.

Hope you found these tips helpful and maybe even felt inspired to reshuffle a few things around the house.

How do you refresh your home without falling victim to the homeware aisles?