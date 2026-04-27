6 interior lessons I learned the hard way

Home decorator and content creator Grace H is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on colourful home design, mixing vintage pieces with new and making personality-filled spaces. See the rest of her articles here.

We’ve been in our home for a while now, and looking back at what we’ve accomplished fills me with pride. Is the house perfect? No. Is there a never-ending to-do list? Always. But does it feel 100 times better than the shell we inherited? Absolutely.

In the interest of full transparency: I am not a patient person. In my rush to cross the finishing line, I made some choices that I’d change in a heartbeat if I had my time over. If you’re currently sitting amid bare floorboards or hovering over a fresh tin of paint, here’s the 'wish I'd known' tea.

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1. Heating – pretty doesn’t always mean toasty

I don't regret moving our radiators to maximise wall space. In the living room, we swapped a standard, bulky, misplaced radiator for three smaller cast-iron beauties under the windows so we could finally fit a sofa against the main wall.

The mistake? I fell for aesthetics and glossed over the numbers. We didn't calculate the BTU (British Thermal Unit) requirements correctly. The room stayed freezing, and we eventually had to install a standard radiator behind the other sofa anyway.

The Lesson: Do the boring research. Always aim for a slightly higher heat output than you think you need; you can always turn a radiator down, but you can't make a small one work harder.

(Image credit: Grace H)

2. Paint – the three-month sprint

I was so desperate for colour that I chose shades without considering how the light actually hits the walls or how I wanted a space to feel. I chose colours blindly and had painted every single room in the first three months.

Fast forward to today, and three of those rooms are already on their second (and much better) iteration because the first ones just didn't work.

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The Lesson: Live in the space first. Watch how the light moves from morning to evening before you crack open a tin of paint.

3. Pattern play – buying in isolation

I used to buy fabrics and prints in isolation - whatever was affordable or 'good enough for now'. Because I didn't have a master plan, the rooms felt disjointed rather than curated.

I wish I’d started a physical folder of fabric swatches and pattern samples to work toward, rather than settling for budget fillers.

The Lesson: Don’t ditch the 'dream fabric' just because it isn’t in the budget right now - keep it on your mood board while you save. Trust me, it’s much better to have a vision you’re slowly building toward than a room full of 'that’ll do' compromises

(Image credit: Grace H)

4. My expensive taste vs. my impatience

I have a very specific superpower: I will always find the most expensive item in any shop. In the past, I’d panic-buy a cheaper version because I couldn't justify the cost and so desperately wanted a room finished.

Now, I realise I should have just waited. It’s okay to have a basic 'builder’s bulb' hanging from the ceiling for a year or two while you save for the more expensive choice.

The Lesson: A home should be layered, not 'delivered'. Avoid the sprint to style everything for Instagram; wait for the pieces that actually mean something.

5. Electrics – the 'before' step you can't skip

We inherited a rewired house, which was great in theory, but 'functional' isn't the same as 'cosy'.

I was so focussed on my quest to get paint on the walls that I skipped adding wiring for wall lights or floor sockets. Now, the thought of chasing into finished plaster feels like too much work (thank heavens for rechargeable lighting!)

The Lesson: Think about your 'lamp life' before the flooring goes down. Where do you want to read? Where do you need a glow? Plug sockets are never where you want them unless you put them there yourself.

(Image credit: Grace H)

6. Furniture – escaping the Pinterest trap

At one point, we went through three different sets of bedside tables. Why? Because I was copying Pinterest images instead of asking myself what I actually liked.

I’ve realised I will always gravitate toward the soul and quality of vintage pieces, but sourcing the 'right' piece can take years and that’s ok. A house becomes a home one layer at a time.

The Lesson: Use 'placeholder' furniture from charity shops while you hunt for the forever piece. It’s cheaper, more sustainable, and you can then re-donate or move it elsewhere in your home once you’ve found 'The One’.

Even when we know the 'rules', that burning desire to be finished can totally warp our judgment.

If I could give you one piece of advice, it’s this: Take your foot off the pedal. A home is a feeling you build, not a deadline you have to hit.