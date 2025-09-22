Hallways are often an overlooked space in many homes when it comes to decorating. But your entryway is the first impression your guests get of your home, so it deserves some TLC. Interior designers know this better than anyone – that’s why I’ve asked 6 of them what every hallway needs according to interior designers.

There are 4 hallway ideas and features that kept coming up – some might be more surprising than others. But all of them will elevate your hallway and make it into a memorable space, rather than a purely transitional one that takes you from the front door to the rest of the house or flat.

‘Hallways are transitional spaces, and too often they’re treated like an afterthought,’ says interior designer Bilal Rehman. ‘But you can turn them into a design statement that surprises people and makes the journey through your home just as impactful as the destination rooms themselves.’

1. Repetition

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

Let’s be honest, few people are lucky enough to have a big entryway. Instead, they tend to be tiny or narrow rooms which makes them all the more difficult to decorate. But whether you’re in need of small hallway ideas or narrow hallway ideas, utilising repetition in whatever you’re incorporating in your entryway will make the space look less cluttered and put together.

‘Repetition is one of the strongest design tools you can use in a hallway, yet it’s often overlooked. Think about lighting: multiple wall sconces or a series of flush mounts leading you down the space not only illuminate the hall but also create a rhythm that naturally draws the eye forward. Art works the same way: a gallery wall with identical frames, or a series of pieces that flow together, gives the hallway structure and intention,’ Bilal says.

He adds, ‘The key here is restraint. Mixing too many styles or elements creates visual clutter in what’s already a narrow space. By keeping the design elements consistent, whether it’s in finish, scale, or style, you establish a cohesive flow that makes the hallway feel considered rather than forgotten.’

2. Colour and pattern

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Because hallways tend to be on the smaller side, most people steer clear of adding colour and pattern so as not to overwhelm the space and instead stick to neutrals. But given that you spend such short periods of time in the hallway, this is the space where you can go bold and make a statement.

‘Forget the safe neutrals – a hallway deserves to sing, not whisper,’ says John Cooper, interior designer and winner of Interior Design Masters season 6. ‘Wrap it in punchy colour-blocking and look up too – ceilings are a brilliant canvas for drama. Think patterned stencilling, gilded gold leaf, or wallpaper that drenches the space with character. First impressions really do set the tone for the whole home.’

He adds that hallway flooring ideas should also not be forgotten, ‘Floors deserve as much personality as the walls. Celebrate original Victorian tiles if you have them, or paint timber in stripes, checkerboards, or bold zig-zags. Or bring a narrow Victorian hall to life with a bold patterned runner that elongates and energises the space. It’s another canvas, not just something underfoot.’

3. Art

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Hanging art on your hallway walls is another easy way to elevate the space – and it’s a trick interior designers use time and time again.

‘A hallway is a great opportunity to be dramatic and make a statement with your artwork to draw the eye as you move through the home,’ says Jenna Forsdyke, interior designer at Pfeiffer Design. ‘Large-scale works can anchor a room and become a striking focal point.’

She continues, ‘In more intimate spaces, consider clusters of mixed mediums and scales of smaller works such as gallery hangings of photographs, prints or drawings to create depth and character. Ensure you choose pieces that you love and are personal to you. There are no strict rules to pairing artwork together - the key is balance: make sure the materials, textures and tones of the artwork sit comfortably alongside the architecture and furnishings of the hallway.’

4. Mirror

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

Hallway mirror ideas are not only a practical addition to your entryway – mirrors can make a world of difference in this tiny space.

‘Mirrors do a huge amount of heavy lifting in hallway decor, and are the perfect hero piece to make your entryway feel “finished”,’ says Jo Lane, founder of See Your Place. ‘A mirror will not only reflect light and instantly make your hallway feel double the size, but it’s very useful for a last-minute outfit check before you leave the house. Hang one above a console, dado or mantel, and go big if you can, this is the place to make a statement with your mirror.’

Sarah and Liz Hellmers, co-directors of interior design studio Lathams, agree, ‘Mirrors are invaluable, they amplify light, enhance the sense of scale, and add an element of grandeur. People are often surprised by how powerful a mirror can be in a hallway: placed opposite a light source, it brightens and expands the space instantly.’

Hallway top picks

Jo at See Your Place concludes, ‘In general, I would suggest to think about the hallway as a visitor’s first introduction to the home. It sets the tone, introduces your style and personality, and should feel as welcoming as possible. Too often hallways are an afterthought, but I think they benefit from accessorising just as much as any other room in a home, so that they feel like a cohesive part of it.’