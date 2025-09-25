Yes, you can have a gallery wall in a renter home – this is everything I know about hanging art without leaving a mark

Home decorator Ammarah Hasham is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts infusing her rental house with plenty of personality. See the rest of her articles here.

Moving into a new rental is exciting and all, but the reality often feels less glamorous. Cardboard Tetris is going on in every room, the kettle has gone AWOL (as it always does), and those bare walls? They’re staring back at you. The good news is that before you even unpack the mugs, I will show you how to pull together a gallery wall with my tried-and-tested renter-friendly tips to transform the space almost instantly.

1. Start on the floor

Clear some space, gather all your frames, artwork and decorative objects. Lay them all out on the floor - this is your creative playground. We are going to experiment with different arrangements, test the gallery wall ideas you’ve saved on Pinterest, and shuffle pieces around before making any commitments. Laying everything flat gives you a bird’s eye view and helps you visualise the final look. Once you find the sweet spot where the whole gallery wall just works, snap a photo. Later, when you’re up on the step stool, you’ll be glad you did.

2. Choose lightweight frames

Choosing lightweight frames makes the whole hanging process stress-free, especially if you are worried about that infamous deposit drama. IKEA’s FISKBO and LOMVIKEN ranges are my trusty go-tos, available in multiple sizes, and costing less than most weekend takeaways. H&M Home also has a lovely selection of wooden frames that are sturdy, stylish and brilliantly suited to rental walls. Other options worth considering include poster hangers from Poster Store, clip frames from Hobbycraft (available with both plastic and glass fronts), and, of course, second-hand finds.

4. Swap glass for plastic

If you’re a fan of carved or gilded frames and love the depth they add to a gallery wall, I’d recommend switching the glass front for plastic. It’s a brilliant hack if you don’t want to compromise on style, as this simple trick makes ornate frames much easier to hang. You can buy inexpensive frames from any home store in the same size as your fancy frame and use their acrylic panels as replacements.

5. Opt for self-adhesive hanging solutions

Not to sound dramatic but self-adhesive hooks, such as IKEA’s ALFTA range and good old Command strips, are the unsung heroes of your gallery wall. Clean the surface, peel back the tabs, press them into place and you’ll have an instant, fuss-free hanging fix. I always use more than the pack recommends for my peace of mind. The best perk? They give you the freedom to change layouts without the drama of patching up later. Pair them with your lightweight frames and you are golden!

6. Think outside the box

Some tenancy agreements allow you to hang artwork, as long as the walls are returned to their original state - and that is where this inexpensive renter’s trick comes in handy. Think of upholstery pins as temporary nails. Small yet surprisingly strong for their size, upholstery pins, as I used above, are brilliant to hang lightweight frames and textiles. When removed, they leave the faintest pinprick behind, which is easy to patch up in a few seconds.

7. Go beyond frames

A gallery wall doesn’t need to be limited to photos and posters. Some of the most interesting displays come together when you mix in pieces you cherish. Textiles, postcards, pressed flowers, or even your favourite scarf can add character to a blank space. I’ve used tea towels, concert tickets, woven baskets pinned up with upholstery pins or lightweight hangers, and they always feel like part of my story.

In my opinion, gallery walls can be natural conversation starters. They require very little effort for the impact they deliver and, when done the smart way, they can be totally adapted to suit the rented walls without risking your deposit. And when the kettle does resurface, you’ll have more than tea to look forward to.

Disclaimer: The projects and ideas shared are intended as inspiration, not professional guidance. Please be aware of the rules and terms governing your property before you take on any project.