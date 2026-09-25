I put my ‘Everything Test’ to the test in 4 more homes – and discovered what really makes a style feel personal

Strategist and content creator Francesca Swan is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on the concept of 'Everything' and what makes a home special to you. See the rest of her articles here.

Greetings and welcome to your fortnightly missive from Your Home is Everything and rather excitingly, part two of Testing the Everything Test.

Whoa, hold on a second, you may be asking; what is the Everything Test and why should I spend five minutes of my life reading this? Allow me to explain…

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It’s 7am as I write this, sitting at my desk. A gleam of early morning light has just crept quietly into the room, transforming the sprawling rubber plant in the bay window into an illuminated abstract sculpture. My gorgeous soft sage walls are cast with a warm golden-tinged hue, instantly bringing the room to gentle life, and me with it.

I take a deep breath, smile and stop typing, instead letting myself notice and appreciate the beauty. I feel a deep love and gratitude for my home. No mean feat given the ever-present renovation mess and the impending arrival of contractors, yet somehow it all floats away and I feel a sense of calm, connection and pure joy.

For those precious few moments, this is all that exists. It’s a feeling of Everything; the antithesis of nothing.

At the risk of sounding like a M&S ad, I think this shows these aren’t just interiors; they are resonant glimmers of beauty that are everywhere and remind us of what is important in this often chaotic, overwhelming and emotionally flattening world.

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Yet this magic moment didn’t happen purely by chance. It’s taken a long time and many mistakes to find the right paint, the right plant, the right curation of things that hold meaning and love for me. Which brings me neatly onto the topic in hand; The Everything Test.

I developed the Test as a hack to help me finally define why I love the things I do and nail down the shape-shifting design of my interiors. Now, I have a forever guide to what truly belongs in the story of my home, which in turn helps me avoid the things that don’t.

The Test worked for me, but that’s not helpful if it ties you all in knots. So, I’m putting it through its paces: eight talented creators, eight very different homes and styles, one test.

Part one uncovered some fascinating and encouraging gems, so let’s dive straight into part two. This time, welcome and huge thanks to the inimitable Glen, Alana, Olive and Natalie.

1. Glen

(Image credit: Glen Handley)

Glen is a full-time creator residing in the East Midlands with his beloved dogs, Rita and Margot. As an interiors and style obsessive, he is a big believer in little things that make life feel good, and boy does he have an innate talent for making them look good too.

'What really struck me was that my Everything choices are emotional, before aesthetic; I’m very intentional and particular about colour, shape, and pattern, because they affect how I feel in a space. I like things that make me stop, look twice or smile. I’m repeatedly drawn to curves, irregular shapes, strong colours, playful patterns – things with character and movement that don’t take themselves too seriously, even in something as important as designing my home.

'My slightly unexpected Flamingo wall art has a sense of humour and playfulness. The joyful colour and pattern of my Harlequin platter also immediately appealed to me; it’s a little imperfect, rather than manufactured or polished. The slightly exaggerated quality, form and colour of my red wavy mirror feel like art and the shape of my wavy blue rug is as important as the colour. These objects have movement that isn’t rigid or predictable, and they can instantly change how a space feels; an organic shape makes a room come alive for me.

(Image credit: Glen Handley)

'I’m also happiest when something doesn’t make complete sense at first glance but somehow works. A little bit of contrast and unpredictability; traditional alongside contemporary, sophistication alongside the slightly ridiculous. I love the slight futuristic weirdness of my chrome lamp and the almost glamourous contrast against the warmth and softness elsewhere.

'I‘m surprised by how much my personality comes through. I’m quite expressive and not interested in playing it safe but hadn’t realised how consistently I choose things with a sense of humour or something slightly unexpected about them that makes me laugh. There’s a strong element of joy. I want my home to lift my mood.

(Image credit: Glen Handley)

'Character is also much more interesting to me than perfection. I can appreciate something beautifully made and considered, but if it’s too safe or anonymous, I probably won’t connect with it in the same way. I value individuality and creativity, but also warmth. I want my home to feel stimulating and interesting without ever becoming cold or intimidating. Before this, I’d probably have called my style colourful, eclectic, and contemporary, but now I think playful, expressive, considered, and characterful are closer.

'My design choices were quite instinctive but now I realise there is also a consistency underneath them; I’m probably right to trust my instincts more than I give myself credit for and be even more instinctive in future design decisions. My first reaction to something I love is usually quite immediate. I might not be able to explain it straightaway, but something about it speaks to me. I’m then very intentional about how I use it, but without being rigid (I’m quite intentional in other areas of my life too!).

(Image credit: Glen Handley)

'Perhaps most importantly, I don’t want my home to feel like a performance. I want it to feel lived,p ersonal and real. I’m not trying to create a particular “look” or just fill a space. I’m trying to create a feeling and environment that is unique to me, using the pieces I chose as my tools. These things don’t necessarily tell you what style I like. They tell you what I like to feel. And I think that’s the real story of my home.'

For Glen, the Test did exactly what it’s meant to – uncovered how his personality lives and breathes in every inch of his home, inspiring him to lean in even more to what he instinctively loves.

2. Alana

(Image credit: Alana Miller)

Alana is the founder of Delve Interiors, a Hertfordshire-based interior design studio. She and her husband have spent several years renovating their 1910 Arts and Crafts Edwardian home, (a project of special interest to the Heritage Trust, no less!), and she chronicles the project, along with styling and design advice on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

'Looking across everything, I might be slightly obsessed with vintage! I also don’t always go for practical choices, as I am very led by my heart when it comes to my home.

My grandma’s candlesticks mean a lot to me because I inherited them, and I use them every day to create a bit of mood lighting. Reading is a huge part of my life, and I just adore how books look and smell on the shelf. The more tattered the better! My oversized wooden lamp is just beautiful and, despite the fact it is far too large for my house, I love it. Then there are my vintage rugs. I love them and cannot stop buying them. The patterns, the colours and the skill that goes into making a hand-knotted rug… love it all.

(Image credit: Alana Miller)

'I wasn’t too surprised by my findings. I’m pretty secure in my style and taste, although it is definitely interesting to see how much it echoes my personality. All the items I picked are either nostalgic or show craftsmanship, which is something I really appreciate and always have. I’ve explored a number of different styles over the years and vintage pieces have always been a big part of them, so it’s definitely a core part of my style.

'I dislike throwing anything away and hate waste, so I always try to find ways of making use of something that might be broken or unwanted. I have strong morals when it comes to the environment and waste, but I’ve also always loved history and stories.

(Image credit: Alana Miller)

'The Test actually made me think about how I can approach future clients to help them find their own design style. With so much inspiration out there via social media, I think people find it very difficult not to follow trends or copy someone else’s personal style. To truly explore and find your own takes more work and soul-searching than some people would think!'

For Alana, the Test offered more reaffirmation than revelation, but rather wonderfully gave her another tool to help her clients cut through the noise and uncover what is uniquely theirs.

3. Olive

(Image credit: Olive Haller)

Olive lives for the chaos of the full, noisy south London home she shares with her husband, two kids and two dachshunds. Renovating and decorating this ex-council house one room at a time, she has transformed it into a beautiful home full of character and stories.

'This has definitely made me think differently about my home and how I make design decisions; it’s not about collecting beautiful things for the sake of having them. I’m drawn to things that hold a memory, tell a story or create a feeling.

'Quite literally everyone comments on the Flensted Mobiles cloud mobile when they walk in the living room. You don't often see mobiles outside of children's bedrooms and I think that should change. It’s constantly moving, bringing a real sense of peace and calm to the room. We all adore it – even the dogs are fascinated by it. It's one of those pieces I can genuinely imagine having for the rest of my life.

(Image credit: Olive Haller)

'There was never a question about the zellige tile backsplash in my kitchen, and it was the first thing I ordered for the house. I became accustomed to zellige tiles during our numerous trips to Marrakech; a place full of happy memories for us that holds a very special place in my heart. I love their irregularity, texture and the fact that no two tiles feel or look exactly the same. Not a day goes by that I don't come downstairs and admire those tiles.

'I’m sentimental and proud about the kitchen shelves made by my father, a man of many talents. I went to him with some very rough sketches, and he somehow built them in less than five days. Rather than hiding my favourite plates and vases away in closed cupboards, I can see and enjoy them every day.

'I love the enormous pop of green of the Monstera that completely transformed the bathroom. It’s almost as big as the room, and, I'll admit, the most unpractical thing in the world – but that's part of its charm.

(Image credit: Olive Haller)

'The Mucha poster is a real nostalgia-filled statement, bought in 2018 when I first took my now husband back to my home city, Paris. Five years later, on our honeymoon in Japan, we stumbled across another Mucha exhibition – and that exact piece was the star of the show. I love it so much and it’s somehow followed us through different chapters and places in our lives.

'The vintage pendulum toy brings a smile to everyone who touches it. My favourite thing is watching my daughter push the pendulum and seeing her face as she watches it move.

(Image credit: Olive Haller)

'Maybe these reveal I'm quite sentimental, curious and probably a little bit playful. Of course, I love how they look, but when I really thought about why I chose them, the stories, memories and the feelings behind them were often the most important connection. I was surprised by how much movement came up. The mobile, the pendulum, the Monstera that seems to have a life of its own. I hadn't consciously realised that I clearly love things that make you stop, look and notice them. I also see that I love pieces with irregularity. Nothing has to be perfect, precious or even particularly practical. It’s really important to me that things are actually lived with and enjoyed.

(Image credit: Olive Haller)

'Usually, I’d probably describe my style as eclectic, but this test has shown me it's much more about feeling than aesthetics. I want my home to feel personal, interesting and full of life. Maybe that's what eclectic means to me now: a home full of things that don't necessarily match but somehow belong together because they all tell part of our story. In future, I don't need to worry too much about whether something makes perfect sense. If it makes me stop, smile and remember a moment, for me that's probably a good enough reason to bring it home.'

Olive’s findings beautifully demonstrate how the Test can reveal something hiding in plain sight, reinforcing her confidence to trust those unexpected instincts and lean into them even more.

4. Natalie

(Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

A fellow Open House creator, London-based Natalie is a multi-disciplinary designer and the co founder of Design & Refine Interiors, as well as the brand consultancy, Nat’s Design Studio. You can also find her dancing with a paintbrush and good cocktail to retro house music, or chasing around her two creative young girls.

'I feel most comfortable in a space full of personality and core memories. That’s really key to our values as a couple and the feeling of our home. The first piece of art I ever purchased was commissioned from George Harding, who is also one of my husband’s best friends. I wanted a completely unique wedding gift for him, so asked George to create this piece that I gave him the night before we got married. It now hangs proudly in our living room. It’s colourful, beautiful and full of love. Every time I look at it, it makes me smile.

(Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

'Another piece of art for my husband was for Father’s Day, from our oldest daughter; she wrote a little note to him, which Paper & Wool stitched onto canvas. It’s a really special keepsake that now sits on his bedside table. The girls made handprints on canvas when they were younger, and every time I spot them it takes me right back to the moment we created them – both covered in paint and giggling away. It’s also a constant reminder of just how much they’ve grown since then! Aahh.

(Image credit: Natalie Jahnagiry)

'Can I say my kitchen as a whole? I spent hours and hours and HOURS carefully planning every detail – from the warm colours, beautiful brass hardware and marble-effect worktops to the layered lighting and how the room would feel at different times of day. I thought about how the girls would use it, how we would cook in it, as well as entertaining, dinner parties and time with friends. We’ve already made so many memories in there…it truly is the heart of our home.

(Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

'And can I choose colour? Having been fully immersed in the once-popular Millennial Grey trend, I’m now thankful colour plays such a huge role in our home. It shapes not only the look of each room, but also the feeling and emotion within it. I love warm, cocooning tones that bring comfort: earthy pinks, burgundy, dusky blues and mauve, complemented by soft neutrals and warm metals.

'Looking at what I’ve chosen, the theme is our family’s personalities and the things that hold sentimental value for us. To me, that is what really makes a home. Alongside that, colour, texture and fun are a common thread throughout. I wasn’t particularly surprised. As an interior designer, I always advise my clients that the best inspiration for decorating your home is you: your personality, likes and dislikes, the colours that make you feel happy, loved and comfortable and, ultimately, how you want your home to make you feel.

(Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

'The Test confirms that I’m most comfortable and at peace in an environment filled with memories, love and colour. If anything, it’s made me think I should add MORE sentimental pieces and introduce even more colour… if that’s even possible, haha!'

Natalie already knows her design language inside out, but the Test reaffirmed exactly what sits at its heart – family, memories and colour – and gave her permission to turn the dial up even further.

So, did the Everything Test actually work?

The results are in and now to discover whether I have just inadvertently wasted all our time. I wanted the Test to be a fun, accessible starting point to understand your own style, trust your instincts and help future-proof design decisions. Across eight very different homes, it has definitely done that.

Firstly, it was enjoyable, interesting and useful – so much so that Helen actually did it twice!

Encouragingly, it also got the professional seal of approval by inspiring Alana to think about how she could use it with future clients to help them find their own design style. She agrees that the plethora of inspiration out there can sometimes be overwhelming and it can be difficult to forge your own path. 'To truly explore and find your own takes more work and soul-searching than some people would think.'

Another beautiful and slightly unexpected consequence emerged; the experience of picking their Everything pieces and thinking about why they loved them prompted them to revisit the memories behind these treasures and provided an opportunity to reconnect with themselves and their homes. So even just doing the Test itself can be a brilliant way to ground yourself, be more present and shut out the chaos.

Cue a huge sigh of relief from me – the Test worked! Hmmm, maybe I should get this baby trademarked?!

It can reaffirm, reveal and give us permission

More importantly, every single person finished with a clearer insight into their style. It either reaffirmed what they already knew or revealed something they hadn’t consciously recognised before.

For the three interior designers, Natasha, Alana and Natalie, it was largely a reaffirmation. With professional experience and a wider set of tools, they were already clearer about what their style is, what underpins it and how that informs the design decisions they make. But even reaffirmation can give us permission to lean in further – Natalie will keep adding more colour and sentimental pieces.

For others, their findings illuminated a core thread they had subtly woven through their homes without realising it, giving them clearer focus and permission to embrace it even more. Tess discovered the importance of madness and fun; Helen realised how fundamental vintage is to her; Glen recognised how much his personality informs his choices and that he should trust his instincts more; Olive uncovered her unexpected attraction to movement and irregularity.

Different homes, same meaning

Across all eight homes, the most important similarity was meaning: memories, stories, sentimentality, nostalgia and the relationship we have with the things around us. Every home looks completely different, yet again and again it was these beautiful personal connections that made their homes feel uniquely true to them.

Character also won over perfection – no showrooms or catalogue homes welcome here, instead spaces that feel comfortable, lived-in and full of personality. Vintage, craftsmanship, quality, sustainability and durability repeatedly appeared, alongside simply taking time to find the right things.

Let the right piece find you, shop your own home and choose things that feel like they belong rather than simply filling a space. This is how we create homes that grow with us and last.

Our Everything can be our anchor

Perhaps we don’t need to give our style a neat label? We just need to understand what is inherently and indelibly personal and important to us.

With endless inspiration and mindless content constantly pulling us in different directions, that clarity gives us an anchor. Something real, true and tested to return to if we feel a bit lost or indecisive. It gives us permission and confidence to experiment more freely, trust what we instinctively love and hopefully make choices that last a lifetime.

It also reminds us not to take it all so seriously and to find the fun and joy in creating our homes.

As Olive so perfectly puts it: 'I don't need to worry too much about whether something makes perfect sense. If it makes me stop, smile and remember a moment, for me that's probably a good enough reason to bring it home.'