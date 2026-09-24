Autumn and Spring offer the ideal window (pun very much intended) to clean your windows. The sun is less intense, temperatures are cooler, and there's always a huge buildup of grime to wipe away. And while you could do this by hand, have you ever considered letting a robot do it for you?

Yes, even the best window cleaning tools have received the robotic treatment over the past few years - joining the likes of robot vacuum cleaners, robot lawnmowers, and even robot pool cleaners for those lucky enough to need one. But while many of these other robotic gadgets have often seemed a little too expensive, robot window cleaners are becoming increasingly more affordable.

But are they worth it? I’ve got the lowdown on everything you need to know about robot window cleaners, including the good, the bad and the grimy. Plus, I’ve included insights from Ideal Home’s Editor-in-Chief, Heather , who has spent the past few months testing one at home.

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ECOVACS Winbot Mini2 Window Cleaning Robot With 5 Smart Cleaning Modes £249 at Amazon UK This is the exact robot window cleaner our Editor-in-Chief tested (and loved), but delivery is slightly delayed at the moment. If you want to try one sooner, you can buy a slightly older model from Very for £279. Thankfully, many of the features are the same.

What is a robot window cleaner?

Of course, a robot window cleaner does what it says on the tin. It’s a hands-free cleaning device that’ll clean your windows for you - without needing to use a squeegee and bucket as you would if you were cleaning windows the traditional way .

But how does a robot window cleaner work? Well, the gadget uses suction to seal itself to the glass of your windows, glass doors, and even your shower screens. It then uses sensors and smart navigation to detect seals and frames, then maps out a cleaning routine that delivers the best clean. You can also control it via an app or remote control.

These smart robot window cleaners also have built-in water tanks and cleaning pads (often rotating, round mop pads or square cleaning cloths, depending on the make and model) that spray and buff the windows as they follow their designated route. In theory, this should leave your windows clean and sparkling.

And while they are hands-free and rely on suction power to stay attached to the glass, robot window cleaners should also come with a safety cable - sometimes called a tether anchor. This prevents them from falling from a great height (i.e., your top-floor windows) and damaging your house or the people in it. It can sometimes even provide an extra surge of power if it runs out of charge.

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The benefits of a robot window cleaner

Undoubtedly, the biggest benefit of a robot window cleaner is that you don’t have to clean your windows yourself, which can be both time-consuming and potentially dangerous. This is especially true for those hard-to-reach areas, or when you want to clean windows outside or up high and are uncomfortable using a ladder.

Letting a robot do it for you removes human-related safety concerns and often delivers a varied clean. In fact, most robot window cleaners - including budget-friendly options like the Kärcher RCW 2 Window Cleaning Robot (£179.99 at Amazon) - come with multiple cleaning modes that adjust the intensity of the water spray or the speed of the rotating cleaning pads, if they have them.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

If the robot window cleaner is controlled via an app, you can also set it to work on its own, letting it clean your windows while you make a cup of tea or carry on with your work. You’ll just need to move it to the next window every so often.

In fact, that’s one reason our Editor-in-Chief, Heather, has loved using hers so much. She told me, ‘We had huge floor-to-ceiling sliding doors put in when we renovated our kitchen. They're great for letting light in, but they're a nightmare to clean as they're so huge. The robot window cleaner was super-easy to set up, and made really quick work of giving the doors a decent clean.’

She also said, ‘I felt quite apprehensive when I first set it going – how safe was it, would it suction ok or was it likely to drop off? Watching it climb the window on its own blew my mind! After using it a number of times, I'm really confident it's safe.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Nathalie Priem)

Another benefit, besides cleaning the inside and outside of most flat glass features, is that it’s a worthwhile investment. It's a one-and-done purchase that you’ll always have when you need it, with the only ongoing cost being detergent (which you don’t necessarily have to use) and replacement cleaning pads when needed.

And if you pay a professional to clean your windows regularly, a robot window cleaner will generally be much cheaper in the long run. So, while it’s a high upfront cost, it’ll save you money over time.

The downsides of a robot window cleaner

While robot window cleaners have many impressive features, they’re not perfect. And we’re still at the beginning of what I believe will be a big robot window cleaner boom, so I expect many of these kinks will be addressed as newer models hit the market.

Of course, a big elephant in the room is the upfront cost - especially as some of the high-end models could set you back around £500. This is a big expense, and if you can clean your windows yourself, £500 may be a step too far. Thankfully, much cheaper models are available.

These gadgets do also have their limitations, as they can’t clean every pane of glass. They will struggle on particularly small or odd-shaped windows because they need space to manoeuvre, and you should never use them on a wet window, as this will affect the suction power. This means that you can’t use them in the rain or if there’s condensation on your windows .

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

Like the best robot vacuum cleaners , they also can’t clean everything or leave everything sparkling. And while a manual window clean lets you scrub stubborn bird poo or mud splatter, robot window cleaners often can't give that area the attention it deserves.

Heather found this to be true, too. ‘There were a couple of smears that I needed to buff with a microfibre cloth,’ she told me. So they're better for routine maintenance than a perfect finish.

Robot window cleaners also rely on battery power, which limits their run time. Most models - like this AlfaBot X7Pro Window Cleaner Robot (£179.99 at Amazon) - will offer at least 30 minutes of cleaning power, which may be enough for smaller homes with fewer windows. If you have a larger house, you may have to stop and recharge.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

Of course, it’s also worth noting that robot window cleaners aren’t a necessary purchase. Heather said the same. She told me, ‘I think it's similar to my robot vacuum - it's a nice-to-have appliance, not a need-to-have. It's great at keeping the house generally cleaner, but it doesn't do away with the task completely.'

There are so many other ways to clean your windows if you’re not sold, though. You could invest in a telescopic brush like our Senior Digital Editor, Jenny, or you could use a much cheaper window vacuum to get the job done. It’s ultimately a personal preference.

Alternatives to consider

Although neither myself or the members of the Ideal Home team have tested these robot window cleaners, they're still worth considering. Just do your own research first.

Hobot S7 Pro Dual Mop Polish Window Cleaning Robot £329 at Amazon UK Hobot is one of the biggest players in the robot window cleaning game, and this one promises to cleans 1m² of glass in just under 3 minutes. WISEBOT Window Cleaning Robot £179.99 at Amazon UK This model is available for quick delivery, and all 18 reviews on Amazon are perfect 5-star reviews. ECOVACS Winbot W2s Omni Robotic Window Cleaner £449 at Amazon UK If you want an all-singing, all-dancing window cleaning robot, this one comes with a multi-functional docking station and scrubbing brushes for a deeper clean.

What do you think? Should all homes have a robot window cleaner?