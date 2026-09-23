I’ve stopped trying to declutter my whole house – this one-a-month rule is actually working

Home decorator Lara Winter is one of Ideal Home's Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on revamping a 200 year old cottage to make it right for modern family life. See the rest of her articles here.

I recently cleared out my wardrobe. And when I say cleared out, I mean everything came out. Clothes I’d forgotten I owned, things I’d been keeping for reasons I couldn’t quite explain, and an impressive number of items that apparently belonged to a completely different version of me.

It made an enormous mess, but once it was done I had an idea. Instead of attempting one huge, soul-destroying whole-house declutter, I’m tackling one problem area a month.

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The wardrobe was first. Next is the cupboard under the stairs. Then the shed. After that, there’s certainly no shortage of candidates.

The aim isn’t to become a minimalist. If you’ve seen my house, you’ll know there’s very little danger of that happening. I like books, art, cushions and all the little things we’ve collected over the years. I just want less of the stuff we don’t need getting in the way of the things we do.

One hour at a time

(Image credit: Lara Winter)

“Declutter the house” is the sort of job I can happily put off until 2034. Even “sort the entire wardrobe” feels pretty unappealing when you’ve got a free Saturday.

So I’ve started setting a one-hour timer on my phone. For that hour, I properly focus on the job rather than wandering off halfway through because I’ve found an old photo or suddenly decided the dishwasher needs emptying.

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When the timer goes off, I stop and carry on the next day. Unless I’m properly in the flow – in which case nobody is stopping me.

It takes the pressure off. I don’t need to finish an entire space in one heroic session. I just need to give it an hour.

I’m also trying not to immediately buy lots of lovely matching storage boxes. This is difficult for me. But there’s no point beautifully organising things we don’t actually need.

Declutter first. Work out what needs a home second. Then I’m allowed the baskets.

Make what you keep easier to use

The wardrobe clear-out had an unexpected benefit. I found loads of clothes I genuinely liked. I’d just completely forgotten about them. And I hate to admit that there were probably one or two things I’d never actually worn.

While everything was out, I started putting outfits together and taking photos of combinations that worked. I now have an inspiration folder on my phone filled with outfits made from my own clothes.

Basically, I’ve started shopping my own wardrobe. Annoyingly, it turns out I already own quite a lot of nice things.

And I think that’s something I want to carry through the rest of the house. The point isn’t just to own less. It’s to actually see and use what we choose to keep.

Make tidy easy to repeat

(Image credit: Lara Winter)

My bigger challenge isn’t getting a cupboard tidy. It’s whether it still looks like that three weeks later when the whole family has been using it.

So when I tackle spaces like the under-sink cabinet or cupboard under the stairs, I’m going to take a photo once everything has its place. I might even print it and stick it inside the door.

Then everyone can see exactly where things belong. No excuses.

I’m also keeping systems simple. If putting something away involves opening three boxes, removing a lid and rearranging six other things, we’re not going to do it.

I’m only one month into my grand plan, so ask me again when I reach the shed. But one properly sorted problem area a month feels infinitely more achievable than trying to transform the whole house at once.

And if, twelve months from now, I can open the cupboard under the stairs without something falling on me, I’ll consider it a success.