3 outdoor furniture trends that are worth buying into for 2027 – the pieces to buy now for the best-looking garden next summer

Wondering which outdoor furniture trends are worth buying into for 2027?

Next summer might seem like a long way off, but now is actually the perfect time to snatch up garden furniture deals. I’m always on the lookout for garden trends, and this time, I’m putting the spotlight on the outdoor furniture styles and themes you’ll want on your radar for 2027.

Here are three of the outdoor furniture trends I’m most excited about for 2027.

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1. Practical shade solutions

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

It’s safe to say we’ve had a hot summer, and with El Niño on the scene, 2027 is predicted to be even warmer. If you’re looking for ways to keep your patio cool in a heatwave, it’s worth investing in a proper garden shade setup.

'Pergolas and awnings are set to remain a worthwhile investment, particularly for homeowners looking to make the most of their outdoor space throughout the year,' says Andrew White, outdoor expert at Harbour Lifestyle. 'Awnings are a practical option for smaller gardens, terraces and balconies, providing instant, adjustable shade without taking up valuable floor space. Motorised designs are particularly useful, allowing you to control the amount of shade at the touch of a button as the sun moves throughout the day '

If you go for a retractable awning, they work as a convenient garden shade idea without taking up space permanently outdoors. You can take £75 off these awnings from Pergolux when you use the code AUTUMN75, so it’s the prime time to order one.

Pergolas are another brilliant garden shade idea. Reilly Gray from Suns Lifestyle adds, ‘No longer simply structures for supporting climbers, the modern aluminium pergola designs have become sophisticated outdoor living spaces in their own right, with louvred and retractable roofs, integrated lighting, side screens and drainage systems providing control over light, shelter and shade. ‘For me, they're one of the best long-term investments you can make.

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PERGOLUX UK Awning £799 at go.linkby.com This motorised retractable awning has LED lighting, and it's ideal for patios, balconies and courtyards, You can take £75 off right now using the code AUTUMN75.

2. Modular furniture

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Pole)

Modular furniture is another outdoor furniture trend that’s worth buying into for 2027, because it’s so versatile. The popular garden furniture idea allows you to mix and match setups to accommodate guests, dinners or quiet evenings spent relaxing in the garden.

‘Modular furniture is the way forward,’ says Jonny Brierley, managing director of NUMA. ‘It allows you to transition from a private sanctuary to a hosting hub in minutes. You can keep pieces separated as individual armchairs for a quiet morning coffee, then push them together to create a massive, cohesive 'daybed' or extra-long sofa for evening drinks with guests. It gives you the power to dictate the social flow of your garden.’

Reilly also agrees that modular furniture is worth buying into for 2027, adding, ‘Whether you're creating a relaxing lounge area, a dedicated dining zone or a space to entertain, these styles can be adapted as your needs change, making them a flexible solution that’s personal to you and your space.’

The stylish modular George Home Santorini Natural Curve 5 Piece Outdoor Sofa Set was an Ideal Home Awards garden winner.

3. Inviting the holiday feel home

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

If you hopped on the Mediterranean garden bandwagon this year, you wouldn't be the only one: more and more of us are curating an outdoor space that feels like you're on holiday, and with increasingly hot summers on the scene, Mediterranean plants are the ones that will fare best.

It's also a chance to choose outdoor furniture that allows us to make the most of the sunshine – and feel like we're at a resort in our own back gardens.

‘In terms of style, the resort-inspired feel will continue to influence the garden, with furniture, loungers and daybeds capturing the essence of far-flung destinations proving popular,' says Reilly.

'Daybeds in particular are something we expect to see more of, encouraging you to slow down and really enjoy the garden whether it's positioned by the pool, underneath a pergola or in a secluded corner.'

I've got my eye on this Costway Patio Daybed from Debenhams, which comes with a retractable canopy.

Costway Patio Daybed Double Lounger £279.95 at Debenhams The retractable canopy on this rattan daybed is a huge sell for me. EVRE Bali Day Bed Outdoor Garden Furniture Set With Canopy £269.99 at Amazon Or, go for a sleek, rounded daybed like this one from Amazon. B&Q Palma Rattan Sun Lounger With Cushions Patio Sun Bed £118.99 at B&Q I love this adjustable recline rattan sun lounger, too.

The outdoor furniture trends worth buying into for 2027 are the ones that adapt our gardens to hot weather and allow us to make the most of summer hosting.