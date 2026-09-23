Right now, we’re in a weird ‘in-between’ period where the weather can’t quite make up its mind. The mornings are cold and damp, but by lunchtime, you seriously regret wearing your winter cardigan. You may also have noticed condensation forming on your windows.

Late September and October see condensation queries skyrocket every year, with homeowners wondering if they need to wipe condensation off windows and whether it poses a real threat to their houses. Well, the bad news is that it does - especially if you want to prevent damp . But one of the best ways to keep this moisture at bay is to use my favourite tool: a window vacuum.

This clever gadget does what cleaning cloths and squeegees don’t. It actively removes the condensation from your windows, leaving them bone-dry and minimising the risk of the moisture growing into mould or mildew. But there are some caveats.

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What to buy

KÄRCHER Kärcher WV 6 Plus Cordless Window Vac £69.99 at Amazon UK Normally £109.99 at full price, this is a bargain - and it's also the exact window vacuum I use in my own now that the weather is getting colder and condensation is becoming more prevalent. Beldray Beldray Cordless Handheld Window Vacuum Cleaner £28 at Argos I have also tested this budget-friendly window vacuum and rate it if you're on a tighter budget. It's extremely affordable, but still offers 30 minutes of charge time and impressive condensation-busting power. Swan Swan X Lynsey Rechargeable Cordless Window Vacuum Cleaner £22.89 at Amazon UK I haven't tried this window vacuum, but I love that it comes with an extension pole to reach the tops of windows if you can't quite reach. Plus, it's pink!

Although window vacuums have many alternative uses , they have become a must-have for autumn and winter thanks to their condensation-busting power. They combine the cleaning power of a rubber squeegee with vacuum-like suction, sucking up moisture and leaving windows streak-free.

You can then pour the dirty condensation water down the sink, reducing overall moisture levels in your home and keeping your windows - and their seals - dry. And it’s essential that you do this right now.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Sam Fitzgerald, Founder of the Federation of Damp , told me, ‘This in-between weather is when it catches people out: nights are cold enough to chill windows and walls, but days are mild so the heating stays off, windows get shut, and the washing comes indoors, so the moisture has nowhere to go.’

It then settles on our windows as condensation, and it’s especially prevalent in bedrooms , where cold window surfaces clash with our hot breath and body heat. With prolonged moisture exposure, mould can form on seals and windowsills, then spread throughout the house.

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Using a window vacuum every morning can help, though, and Simon Trenerry, CSDV (Certified Specialist in Dwelling Ventilation) and Technical Advisor at Safeguard Europe , echoes this.

He says, ‘Use a window vacuum, applying light, even pressure to ensure a seal between the suction nozzle and the window itself, then wipe any remaining water from the edges, frames and sills with a clean, dry cloth. You can also use an absorbent cloth or squeegee. Always make sure to fully collect the water rather than just sweep it onto the windowsill.’

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kinga Krzeminska)

However, it’s important to note that condensation is a temporary cure - not full prevention. If you want to limit the moisture forming on your windows in the first place, you’ll need to make some changes to your everyday habits.

Simon advises, ‘To help prevent condensation , use extractor fans that vent outdoors when cooking or showering, keep trickle vents open and dry clothes outside where possible. Heating helps keep surfaces warmer, while a dehumidifier removes moisture from the air.’

Thankfully, the best dehumidifiers come in many shapes, forms, and price points to suit your budget, so you can find one that works for you. But if you don’t have any spare cash right now, the free German ritual of lüften can also work wonders. This is simply ventilating your home.

(Image credit: Future/Molly CLeary)

Geoff Clarkson at Express Bi-Folding Doors , explains, ‘Opening your windows for proper ventilation is perhaps the easiest thing you can do to reduce condensation in your home, as it lowers overall humidity by circulating air.’

‘While it might be slightly colder outside through the in-between months, opening your window a crack first thing in the morning for as little as 15 minutes can substantially reduce the level of condensation. This is especially important in your bedroom, where just the effects of your breathing overnight can increase humidity!’

But if you want a tool that gets the job done even faster, I couldn’t recommend a window vacuum enough.

Will you be snapping one up this condensation season?