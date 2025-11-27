Marble is for more than just kitchen worktops! As an interior designer, these are the non-scary ways I use it to make a big impact

Interior designer Natalie Jahangiry is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on decorating a home to suit a busy family life while sticking to your aesthetic values, too. See the rest of her articles here.

Statement marble is having a moment right now. As I’ve grown into a new, bolder style direction in my life, I’ve found myself completely drawn to more characterful, unique marble design. Bold, veiny slabs are turning up in kitchens, bathrooms and even furniture and I think there’s something so glamorous about it, like it’s just been flown in from a boutique hotel in Milan. And while marble is nothing new, the way we’re using it now feels fresh and like it adds more richness. It’s no longer just a classic countertop choice, it’s becoming the main event. And I’m very much here for it.

The good news? Statement marble doesn’t have to be scary. It doesn't mean committing to a full floor-to-ceiling situation (unless you want it to... in which case, I fully support you). There are so many ways to bring the drama and movement into your space without it feeling overwhelming. Here's my advice for adding a big impact with statement pieces.

1. Impactful bathrooms

(Image credit: Lusso Stone)

If marble walls and sweeping countertops are having their moment, statement basins are quietly staking their claim too. I love a statement basin, it feels like jewellery in a bathroom and proof that you don’t need to go into ‘full marble room’ hysteria to get a major impact. Sometimes a single piece with character is all you need.

Let it sit solo on a neutral countertop such as pale concrete or a soft matte surface so the basin becomes the hero. Avoid using a busy tile pattern behind it or detailed mirror above it. Let it breathe and take centre stage.

I particularly like the Designo Panda Marble Countertop Basin from Lusso Stone, above, and its striking black and white, well, panda-like motif. But you can also make a statement with this arabescato marble basin from Drench.

(Image credit: Ca Pietra)

And if you would prefer to add drama on the walls (also here for it!), Ca Pietra's Savoy Porcelain tiles, above, add show-stopping appeal.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. The WOW factor coffee table

(Image credit: Layered Lounge)

A coffee table can often act like an anchor in a living room, setting the tone for everything around it. Take the Marlborough Coffee Table from Layered Lounge, above - it's a statement table that adds an instant wow factor, grounding a space with quiet confidence while offering a focal point in the room. Style it simply with a stack of beautiful books, a ceramic bowl, or one single foliage stem and let the table do the talking. I also love this green-toned coffee table from Atkin and Thyme - it's dreamy!

3. Little tables, big statements

(Image credit: Sklum)

While we’re talking tables, a side table can offer a subtle glimmer of luxury, bringing style and sophistication to a room in a more subtle, more affordable way. Sklum do a good line in them, especially this deep red Mencia coffee table, above.

4. The final flourish, styling items

(Image credit: M&S)

You don’t need a large piece of marble furniture, worktop or wall covering to bring a sense of luxury into your home. Small items such as a statement tray, a marble lamp base, or a chic heavy grained vase can elevate a space instantly. They add texture, visual interest, and a touch of sophistication without breaking the bank. By sprinkling these pieces thoughtfully around a room, you can create an elegant, high-end feel in everyday spaces.

M&S's Leo Marble table lamp, above, is just £59 and offers such a lovely gleam when placed in a dark corner. Or this marble tray from H&M is even cheaper and looks amazing on a coffee table - with trinkets in or left empty and on display.

So whether you’re dreaming of a full bathroom clad in green veined marble or just want a touch of Calacatta magic on your living room shelf, there’s a version of statement marble to suit every space. The key is choosing something you truly love… not a piece that’s trending or all over your Instagram feed, but one that adds charm and is fitting in your home. So the real question is… will you let statement marble make its mark in your home?