Ask Lucy: I’m sharing how to make your home sparkle

Autumn and winter are the hardest months to keep a house clean I think, mainly because the floors always need cleaning! And with two young children and a dog who are probably splashing in puddles, getting all muddy and walking their dirty shoes (and paws) inside, I can imagine it’s not easy.

There’s 4 easy things I’d recommend you do that will make a huge improvement to the state of our floors. The first is a no shoes indoors rule. Obviously your dog will bring their paws inside but we will get to that in a second. If you and your children (and any visitors) take your shoes off at the front door, it stops any mud or dirt being brought inside and your floors will stay much cleaner.

The second is have an indoor mat by each exit/entrance. We have a mat by our front door and our back door and one of my rules is that shoes come off, on the mat. So any dirt or mud that’s brought in on your shoes, is contained to the mat only. You can then give the mat a quick vacuum.

Now this next one is specifically for the dog. My third tip is to have a towel by each exit/entrance and to wipe and dry your dogs paws on the towel every time they come inside. With the amount of times my dog comes in and out the garden, if I didn’t wipe his paws down my floors would become a mud bath! It’s the best hack, especially in the wetter months when dogs get dirtier easier.

And the last tip is to vacuum your floors every day to stop any excess dirt from building up. It won’t take long and it will make such a big difference to your home!