Forget two pillows, or even four. According to a bedding expert renowned for their well-styled bedscaping, the key to creating a more expensive-looking bedroom is to opt for *six* pillows on your bed.

However, whilst six is the magic number when it comes to creating a comfortable and beautifully styled bed, there’s one more design trick you need up your sleeve to make this simple bedding update look as luxe as possible.

This is how to elevate your bedroom design ideas, and make your bed the pièce de résistance in your room.

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The 'six-pillow rule'

‘People often think styling a bed has to be complicated,’ says bedding expert and Secret Linen Store co-founder Molly Freshwater, ‘but sometimes it's the simplest changes that make the biggest difference. For me, that's upgrading from four to six pillows.’

(Image credit: Secret Linen Store)

Why six pillows? ‘Whether you're creating a hotel-inspired bedroom or simply making your bed feel more inviting, adding two extra pillows instantly transforms both the look and feel of the space,’ says Molly.

However, this doesn’t mean simply piling more pillows onto your bed. Instead, according to Molly, the key to creating luxe-look bedscaping comes down to considering not just the number, but also the shape of your pillows.

‘For me, the perfect combination is four standard pillows and two square pillows,’ explains Molly. ‘The standards give you everything you need for sleeping, while the squares add height, softness and somewhere wonderfully comfortable to lean when you're reading or enjoying a lazy Sunday morning.’

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(Image credit: Secret Linen Store)

And, of course, those extra pillows also mean more opportunity to add texture, colour, and pattern to the bedroom – a sure-fire way to make a sleep space feel more elevated and expensive.

‘Six pillows opens up so many styling possibilities,’ agrees Molly. ‘I love mixing colours, stripes and textures in pairs, using two pillows that match the duvet cover fabric, two in the sheet fabric and two as a little moment of personality.’

And as well as mixing and matching colours and patterns, Molly suggests doing the same with texture. ‘Think soft washed linen, relaxed cotton and one beautifully draped throw at the foot of the bed,’ says the bedding expert, ‘that’s often all you need.'

Wondering how to style those extra pillows? Well, according to Molly, there isn't one "correct" way to arrange them.

‘It depends entirely on my mood that morning,’ Molly says. ‘Some days I'll stand the standard pillows up with the squares sitting proudly in front. Other days I'll put the squares at the back and let the standards tumble gently in front. Both create a completely different feel.’

(Image credit: Secret Linen Store)

Mostly, ‘don't worry about getting everything “right”,’ says Molly, ‘play with colours, try different layouts and choose combinations that make you smile. I've always believed a bed should feel like it belongs to real people rather than looking like a showroom display. The best bedrooms have personality.’

‘The more important thing is making sure every pillow is properly plumped,’ says Molly. ‘A well-made bed instantly makes the whole bedroom feel calmer and more considered.’

And in case you (or your other half) is concerned about the practical details of adding more cushions to the bed, Molly’s quick to point out that stylish doesn't have to mean impractical.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

So, where do all those cushions go at night? ‘I never let cushions end up in a sad little heap,’ says Molly. ‘They deserve a bedtime routine too! A chair, bench, basket or shelf all work beautifully, but honestly, even a clean floor is absolutely fine. Giving them a proper home means making the bed in the morning becomes a pleasure rather than a chore.’