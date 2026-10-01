I've heard rave reviews about Our Place's Titanium Always Pan - Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliance's Editor, Molly Cleary, waxes lyrical about the 'indestructible' nature of them, so much so that they are top of her list for the best non-stick frying pans.

So when I saw that Our Place was launching a new dual-handle braiser pan, I knew I was right to be excited. I've been on the hunt for an oven-safe pan, particularly as we enter autumn and one-dish meals become part of my weekly repertoire.

What I especially love about this dual-handle style is that it's perfect for popping right on the table to serve dinner family-style. Here's why it's worth the investment.

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Our Place Titanium Braiser Pro 28 Cm - Chrome £215 at Our Place Designed for braising, searing, shallow frying, and one-pan meals, this dual-handle pan will be a real workhorse in your kitchen - and it looks super sleek, too.

It's worth noting that the titanium dual-handle braiser comes with a higher price tag. At £230, it's certainly an investment, but the chef-approved status makes it worth it.

As Molly explains in her five-star review of the long-handle titanium collection, 'I've been using this pan for months now (often twice or three times a day) and it's held up like a dream. The most important thing for me with an everyday pan is the non-stick and that's where it excels.'

I've tried so many non-stick pans, and so many inevitably fail. A fried egg gets stuck, the base gets scratched with utensils and the coating comes off. The catch, and success, of the Our Place pan is that there isn't a non-stick coating - instead, there's a clever repeated pattern which is constructed to repel anything from catching.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Holly Cockburn)

Braising is a great wya to cook, particularly in the winter months where the cooking technique defines comfort meals.

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'Braising transforms simple ingredients into meals that feel thoughtful and memorable,' explains Shiza Shahid, co founder of Our Place. 'We created this pan to give both home-cooks and professional chefs a specialised, wide-format tool that expands the capabilities of our Titanium Pro collection even further.'

The wide bottom is ideal for searing, while the high sides will make slow cooking simple.

(Image credit: Our Place)

It was the dual handles that especially sold me on this new release. I love hosting dinner parties and serving supper family-style, allowing guests to help themselves from the centre of the table and creating a more convivial atmosphere.

But on a small table, a pan with a long handle makes this tricky. Instead, these dual handles take up much less space, and it's easier to transport from stove to table.

This also makes it handy for fitting into an oven. The pan has been designed to fit inside Our Place's Wonder Oven Pro, but it's also more convenient to fit inside a standard oven, too.

It's impossible not to also mention just how chic this pan looks. Available in a dual-tone design with a gold knob and handles, as well as a solid titanium colour-way, it certainly adds to a sleek, professional-kitchen atmosphere.

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Our Place Mini Always Pan 2.0 Was £100 | Now £79 After a more affordable option? The Our Place Mini range isn't just super cute, it's also super functional. The bestselling Mini Always Pan 2.0 makes a great gift for a foodie (or yourself). Our Place Titanium Pro Cookware Duo Was £350 | Now £250 Our Place is also offering plenty of discounted bundles at the moment. This 6-piece set includes my top-rated Titanium Always Pan Pro as well as the Perfect Pot Pro with lids, spatula, and spoon. Our Place Essentials Pan Trio Was £299 | Now £185 The Essentials range is available in an 8, 11, 17, or 21-piece bundle. The eight piece set features three frying pans (20cm, 27cm, 31cm) and two storage units. Simple, practical, and, strangely satisfying to organise.

While upgrading cookware will be transformative in your kitchen, if you're looking for a larger kitchen refresh then these 2026 trends that have staying power for 2027 will provide plenty of inspiration.