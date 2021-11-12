We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’ve recently moved into an older property or the time has come to update your old central heating system in your current house, then chances are relocating the boiler to a more practical position has sprung to mind. But how much does moving a boiler cost?

The central heating’s boiler furnace is the main vessel in which fluid is heated and dispersed into radiators and water points around the home. It’s the beating heart that keeps your house warm in winter and creates a constant supply of hot water all year round.

However, even though it’s necessity, it’s not exactly an attractive appliance to have on display. In recent years, new technology and innovative design has made boilers smaller, sleeker and quieter. That being said, most homeowners still prefer to install boilers in an inconspicuous location.

How much does moving a boiler cost?

If you do decide to move your boiler, you’ll need to contract an experienced and qualified tradesperson for the project. Only engineers registered on the Gas Safe Register are legally qualified to install, repair or move a central heating boiler. Carbon monoxide poisoning can be fatal so always check the tradesperson’s Gas Safe Register ID card to ensure they are have the right qualifications for the job.

Because moving the boiler requires a professional, the burning question is – how much does moving the boiler cost?

With the help of industry experts, we’ve got the lowdown on how much moving the boiler will cost. Including how this is calculated, if it’s worth it and what’s involved.

The price of moving your boiler can vary vastly. Moving an existing boiler just a few metres can cost from as little as £300 plus labour. Or, should you need to upgrade to a different system and relocate it to a different floor in your home, you could be quoted thousands for materials and a week’s worth of labour. Checkatrade estimates the average cost of moving an existing boiler is £750*.

Why move a boiler?

Before you move your existing boiler you need to consider if it will be worth the cost in the long run. Firstly, think about why you think your boiler needs to be moved? Is it in the way, unsightly and loud? Could the space where it’s currently located be utilised better?

Moving the boiler to a more practical position may be cost-effective in the long run, as it could increase hot water speed and use less energy than in its original position. Worcester Bosch’s Head of Technical Communication and Product Management, Martyn Bridges, explains: ‘A boiler move isn’t very common. However, if a room is being repurposed or if a kitchen extension is being built and the flue needs relocating then it makes practical and economical sense.’

Relocating your boiler has more benefits than just aesthetics. It can free up valuable storage space and be make your home more energy efficient. This will bring down energy bills and your carbon footprint. Win win!

Can you relocate an existing boiler?

If your boiler is no longer covered under warranty, is not compliant with latest regulations or is more than approximately 10 years old then it may be time to replace it as well as move it.

There are three main boiler systems:

Combination (combi boilers) are best suited to small homes. Hot water is generated from the mains when required. Combi boilers are the easiest to move due to only having one component.

are best suited to small homes. Hot water is generated from the mains when required. Combi boilers are the easiest to move due to only having one component. System boilers have a separate hot water tank, which meets the demands of larger houses that have more than one bathroom and so higher heating and hot water demand.

have a separate hot water tank, which meets the demands of larger houses that have more than one bathroom and so higher heating and hot water demand. Regular / Standard or Open Vent boilers require both a hot water storage cylinder and cold water tank. These systems are best suited to homes with multiple bathrooms that are often being used at the same time.

It is possible to move an existing boiler but consider whether waiting until it’s your boiler is due an upgrade before moving the current one. So you can do both jobs at the same time, ultimately saving you money. Some companies will only agree to relocate new models, so that they can be sure they can source the correct parts.

‘Check that the flue components and accessories that you require for this new position are still available and on sale,’ Martyn continues. ‘A Gas Safe Engineer (for gas fed boilers) or OFTEC registered technician will need to comply to the manufacturer instructions, making sure the new flue position is in accordance with all the requirements.’

How hard is it to relocate a boiler?

How much moving a boiler costs depends on the desired location and the type of boiler in question. Resident Gas Safe Engineer, Ben Mars at Heatable explains: ‘Combi boilers are typically the easiest type of boiler to relocate since it’s a single wall hung unit. However, boilers that have more external components may have limited options, as the boiler needs to be relatively close to these other components.’

‘For example, system boilers require a large water storage cylinder, which is typically housed in an airing cupboard. Regular boilers have both a boiler unit, a storage cylinder and expansion tank, which must be kept in the attic as it needs to be above the boiler to function.’

Where is the best place to put a boiler?

In theory, a boiler can be moved anywhere in the home as long as it adheres to regulations. It should be in a convenient yet discreet location that is easily accessible. Kitchens, utility rooms, airing cupboards and easy-to-access lofts are common positions.

‘Ideally, the best place to put a boiler in your home is where it will be heating most of your property’s water e.g., in or near the kitchen or bathroom. However, there are building regulations your boiler installer will need to abide by,’ says Ben Mars at Heatably.

‘For instance, both the flue and the waste pipe will have to run outside. And your boiler must be a suitable distance away from any doors or windows for this reason. Your boiler will also need to be located either on, or next to, an outside wall.’

Can you move a boiler from upstairs to downstairs?

Moving your boiler between floors is the most expensive option. Weigh up the project’s pros and cons: will the extra building works, installation and associated costs be worth the move?

A spokesperson from Checkatrade.com explains: ‘It is possible to move a boiler from upstairs to downstairs. But the further a boiler moves, the greater the cost. Checkatrade suggests that the cost of moving a boiler from upstairs to downstairs is approximately £950* due to additional pipework needed to make the boiler connect with existing pipework along with labour costs. The move will require lots of additional pipeline, floorboards to be lifted and furniture to be moved as well.’

Can you move boiler to loft?

Video Of The Week

Moving the boiler to the loft is a popular choice. Keeping this unattractive necessity hidden from view and reducing and obtrusive noises. However, there are issues to consider before the big lift.

Your boiler needs to be in an accessible location. You need to have easy passage to check and alter pressure and a tradesperson will need workspace when servicing. Plus the loft may require modification to bear extra weight and follow regulations.

*At time of publication.