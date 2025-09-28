To make a basement conversion feel like a real extension of the rest of your home, there is one key ingredient that needs to be factored in – natural light.

When it comes to how to convert a basement, you need to be aware that it's a complex process and so any provisions to bring in daylight need to be planned in from the outset. Not only can maximising sunlight make your converted space feel bigger and brighter, but it can also improve concentration levels and your mood, as well as boosting your sleep by regulating your circadian rhythm.

But thanks to a basement's subterranean location, access to natural light can be tricky. I spoke to the experts to find out about the options worth considering for conversions like this.

1. Add a lightwell

A lightwell can be anything from a narrow trench to a sunken garden, you can even create an internal lightwell that borrows light from the room above (Image credit: Future PLC)

Lightwells are vertical shafts built around a basement window that are designed to funnel natural light into the underground space. These can vary from a narrow trench to a sunken garden.

If excavating outside isn't possible, you can create an internal lightwell by making a hole in the floor of the room above and using obscured and toughened glass that can 'borrow' light and bring it down into the basement.

'Lightwells are a particularly popular solution for those seeking to increase the level of daylight in a basement space,' explains Shaun Cartwright from Aluprof Living.

'By excavating a trench outside of the basement wall, they introduce valuable daylight and create the opportunity for full-height glazing, which helps blur the boundary between the indoors and outdoors and makes the space feel less underground.'

Depending on the nature and placement of your lightwell, you can install a window that matches the rest of your property, a set of patio doors or even a rooflight.

2. Opt for patio doors

Patio doors can not only facilitate the ingress of natural light, but also maximise views of a sunken patio and provide additional ventilation (Image credit: Future)

Patio doors leading to a sunken garden are another great way to bring in loads of daylight and valuable fresh air, while also creating a striking connection with the outdoors. 'As well as increasing the flow of natural light, they introduce a real sense of openness, turning what might otherwise feel like a dark, enclosed space into a bright and functional living area,' explains Shaun.

In terms of style, sliding doors will maximise any views, while bifold doors will open up further to create a seamless indoor/.outdoor space. 'Standard bifold doors typically go up to 6m in width and 2.1m in height,' says property and construction expert Thomas Goodman from MyJobQuote.co.uk.

'If you opt for custom-made doors, you could choose a width that’s nearer 7m to 8m and a height up to 3m. However, there are drawbacks in doing this, primarily the cost. It’s also likely that you’ll need to build in extra support to ensure the opening is structurally sound and meets building regulations.'

If you don't need more than a single door, a steel frame patio door, surrounded by fixed glazing, will look stylish from the inside and make the most of the natural light.

3. Consider internal glazing

Adding glazed partitions will help natural light flow through the basement, while still offering a sense of separation and privacy (Image credit: Future/Brent Darby)

If your basement is going to have separate rooms rather than an open-plan layout, then you could find yourself with a series of dark rooms that have no access to natural light.

However, by incorporating some internal glazing, you could achieve the separate spaces you are after without compromising on light.

This could be doors with glass panels, glazed partitions or internal windows that will allow light to flood the space. For situations where privacy is still paramount – for example, if you want to use your basement as a guest bedroom and bathroom – then obscured glass or high-level clerestory windows could be an ideal solution.

FAQs

Do you need planning permission to add a light well or patio doors in a basement conversion? Whether or not you need planning permission for a basement conversion, will depend on the scope of your plans, where you live, and whether any of your alterations will be visible from the road. If you plan to add a light well, a set of patio doors or a window, to your basement conversion and it won't be visible from the road, you may be able to do this within your permitted development rights. However, if you live in a designated area, like a National Park or Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, your PD rights may have been restricted or removed, which means you would need to apply for planning permission to make this change. Planning rules are notoriously complex, and can vary between local authorities, so it's vital that you check with your local planning office, or a planning consultant to check what consent is required before you start.

To make sure your subterranean room is comfortable all year round, you also need to know how to insulate a basement so it meets the requirements of the building regulations.