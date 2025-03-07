Does a kitchen extension add value? Adding these features will ensure it will, according to design experts

With the kitchen being the most hard-working space in the home, it's no wonder than many homeowners want to make it bigger to better suit modern life, entertaining and growing families. But while it might add precious additional space, does a kitchen extension also add value to your home?

While it might seem obvious that an extension will add value to your home, this is only really the case if it is done well. But is that still the case when it comes to extending the kitchen specifically? With kitchen extension costs meaning that a significant investment is required, you'll want to make sure you get a return on your investment, especially if you are planning on selling your home in the future.

With experts saying that a kitchen extension in particular could increase the value of your home by up to 15%, we take a look at how you can maximise the value you add, and the things that may actually end up decreasing how much your home is worth.

Does a kitchen extension add value?

Planning a kitchen extension can be an ideal way to increase the value of your home. Not only will it add more square footage, but it can also help improve the flow around your home, bring in more natural light and ease space pressures that can make your kitchen feel cluttered.

'A larger layout allows for a generous cooking and food preparation area, extra storage for practical convenience and appliances, and space for relaxing or entertaining,' says Caroline Milns, head of interior design of Zulufish. 'Whether an open-plan design or a multi-zone layout, it offers flexible options that enhance both functionality and flow.'

There's another great bonus to extending your kitchen, especially if you are planning on moving house in the near future, as Victoria Brown, founder and director of Musson Brown Architects explains: 'As some buyers are reluctant to undertake renovation work themselves, having a beautifully extended kitchen ready to move into can be a huge selling point – and one for which people will often pay a premium.'

'When done correctly, a well-designed kitchen extension has the potential to increase a property value by up to 15%,' says Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr.

How can you maximise how much value you add with a kitchen extension?

There are definitely ways to max out the value for your kitchen extension – from opting for desirable open plan layouts or adding sought-after features like bifold doors or roof windows to flood the space with daylight.

Incorporating some of these extension design features that are worth the money is a sure way to optimise the value you add.

High-quality finishes 'Whenever possible, choose high-quality, durable finishes such as granite and stone. These materials not only offer visual appeal but are also long-lasting and can withstand the test of time,' says Caroline.

Storage 'Regardless of the size of property, storage is always a selling point. Clever storage solutions such as a pantry, utility and bespoke shelving units help to increase functionality and appeal,' explains Al. 'In addition, the kitchen island continues to be at the top of homeowners wish lists. It’s a place to gather with loved ones, while providing extra prep and cooking areas.'

What do homebuyers want in a kitchen extension?

If you are planning on selling your home in the future and want to max-out the return on your investment, it can be worth knowing what home owners are coveting in their kitchens right now.

'Homebuyers typically seek a blend of practicality and quiet luxury. A well-insulated space reduces overall running costs, while underfloor heating creates an inviting, cosy atmosphere,' says Caroline. 'Similarly, an abundance of storage solutions ensures your kitchen feels tidy and organised, while built-in joinery – such as bookshelves or banquette seating – makes a space feel bespoke, personal and well-considered.'

According to Caroline, it's worth embrace architectural details as part of the overall framework to create depth and dimension. 'In a recent kitchen extension project we collaborated with HUX London to create a panelled ceiling that runs across the entire space, adding texture and an immediate design statement.'

Can a kitchen extension devalue your home?

It's important to understand that while a well-considered kitchen extension can boost what your home is worth, it is possible that changes could devalue your home instead.

Caroline explains: 'Poor quality and design can seriously impact the overall value, as can a lack of cohesion with the existing home – a successful extension should create a seamless flow throughout the entire floor and the house.'

It's about getting your proportions right and considering other desirable aspects of a property, such as the garden. Caroline adds, 'Additionally, an oversized kitchen extension may not provide the expected return if it feels out of place in the neighbourhood, or if it takes up too much of the outdoor space, which is often highly valued by families or in urban areas where outdoor space is limited.'

FAQs

Is it worth doing a kitchen extension?

'In my experience, a kitchen extension is a task worth undertaking,' says Victoria. 'Financially, the uplift in property value typically offsets the cost of the extension itself. However, in order to profit from this investment, a good eye and careful planning are often required.'

Not only can it boost your house's value, the benefits for your family are improved too. 'Once complete, my clients find that their family spends more time together, having gained a social space previously missing from their home. This open-planned room for cooking, chatting and eating tends to have a positive impact on our everyday lifestyles,' adds Victoria.

'It’s an ideal solution for those who feel they’ve outgrown their space, offering additional room to enjoy without the need to move,' advises Al.

If you are deliberating whether you should extend your kitchen or not, it's also worth looking at the existing space you have that may currently be underused. If you have an attached garage that is next to your current kitchen that is just used for storage, you might consider converting your garage instead.