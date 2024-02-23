The hup! system is revolutionising the way extensions are built – taking projects just days to complete

If you're lucky enough to be a homeowner, there's a chance you've probably considered extending your home at least once. However, we'll also bet that you've likely halted any plans to do so because of one of two reasons: one, it's expensive and two, it takes far too long. But, what if we told you that a home extension can be built within just a matter of days? Yes, really. Hear us out.

The new hup! building system promises to revolutionise the way that home extensions and conservatory conversations are built for the better, taking the lengthy process of building an extension from weeks (or let's be real, months) to just a couple of days.

Dubbed 'the future of home extensions', hup! consists of a lightweight wall system that more or less simply clips together, compatible with a choice of five roof options – including flat, sloped, and vaulted designs – and a generous offering of wall finishes to allow you complete design flexibility to bring your many extension ideas to life.

(Image credit: hup!)

hup! building system

The launch of the new hup! building system is paving the way to extension projects that are easier, faster, more sustainable and in turn, a lot less stressful.

Typically, when you consider conservatory extensions and the like, 9 times out of 10 you know to take any predicted times of completion with a pinch of salt, especially if you've got plans to update and add value to your home in the peak of the rainy, winter season in the UK. One bad weather day and suddenly, you've had to push everything back and you're already delayed by weeks.

In fact, according to hup!'s findings, only 1 in 10 extension projects run to schedule, with the shortest delays being just over a month in Scotland, with the longest average delays being over roughly 3 months in the South East. However, irrespective of where you live, you can rest assured that the hup! building system doesn't abide by those same finicky rules.

(Image credit: hup!)

Since cement isn't required for any hup! builds, extensions can be watertight in just two to three days as building can continue in any weather – even in the heaviest rain and lowest temperatures.

Alex Hewitt, marketing director for hup! explains that this is because everything required for the extension is delivered as a kit of parts, which can then be connected together rapidly on site. Think of it almost like IRL LEGO, or even a flatpack house, if you will.

This means that you can spend more time actually enjoying your kitchen extension or extended living room rather than having to chase down and reschedule a handful of tradesmen due to delays, which can become quite costly in the long run (and are never what you originally budgeted for in the initial cost of a home extension).

(Image credit: hup!)

Alex continues, 'The hup! system is revolutionising the way extensions are built because it enables homeowners to completely avoid key worries which might put them off starting a project. As hup! isn't impacted by weather delays and the entire project is undertaken by one small team, hup! is five times faster to build, meaning what would usually take weeks or months will take days or weeks.'

Better yet, installing a home extension with hup! makes for a more energy-efficient home, in turn helping you save energy at home and keeping bills low. hup! reports that their builds are five times more energy-efficient than the average UK home, promising warm and comfortable living spaces even in the peak of winter.

The system is also 60% more carbon efficient than a traditional brick wall and produces no waste on site, lending itself as one of the most sustainable ways to build a home extension.

(Image credit: hup!)

And, if you don't take our word for it, you can take architect and interior designer Laura Jane Clark's. The Your Home Made Perfect star is in full support of this new building system, dubbing it 'game-changing'.

'I'm often working with people who ask how they can add an extension or rebuild their unusable conservatory in the most efficient way possible, and hup! is definitely the answer,' says Laura.

'hup! will make getting sustainable, energy-efficient, hassle-free, and beautiful home extensions so much more accessible for homeowners – plus they can be built so much faster than traditional building techniques. What's not to love?'

(Image credit: hup!)

Given all these benefits, it comes as no surprise that hup! certainly has what it takes to change the future of home extensions for the better, well into the future – and we're keen to see how it'll continue to develop and trickle into all facets of building extensions.