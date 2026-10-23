Love the idea of a log burner, but don’t have a chimney? All may not be lost, according to the pros
No chimney, no problem!
Nothing screams cosy quite like a log burner crackling away in the corner, leaving the room bathed in a warm glow.
If you've been dreaming of a wood burning stove for years but have reached an impasses because of your home's lack of chimney, the good news is all may not be lost.
While log burner ventilation is crucial to an installation that meets the building regulations requirements for appliances like this, you can achieve a compliant result, even if you don't have a chimney.
Can you still have a log burner if you don't have a chimney?
Yes, you can absolutely have a log burner if you don't have a traditional chimney, but you will need some way for the smoke to be safely taken away from your home.
'A twin-wall flue system is the go-to solution for wood-burning stove installation in a home without a chimney,’ says Adam Leah, Founder and Director of Direct Stoves. ‘Essentially, this system acts as an artificial chimney, providing a safe exit for the smoke and fumes. Twin wall flues typically comprise two concentric metal tubes with insulation in between. They can run either through the home or externally along the outside.
'When deciding on the route of the flue, there are two options: an internal or external system. An internal system travels inside the home, usually through a room or loft, and exits through the roof. It’s slightly more efficient when it comes to heat retention but involves more internal work. Whereas with an external system, the flue runs outside the building; this is typically easier to install, and there is less disruption to the home’s interior.'
But there is another option, that might especially suit those looking to add character to their home. 'Another option is to build a false chimney, this can enhance the aesthetic appeal of your wood-burning stove, by creating a characterful setting; ideal for rooms lacking an original chimney structure,' explains Adam. 'Not only does it create a focal point, but it can be used to cleverly hide the flue system.'
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But as you make your aesthetic choices about the direction of the flue, you will need to consider the technical aspects too, as Jon Butterworth, Director at Arada, explains: 'An exposed flue will need to have a minimum height of 4.5 metres whether it is internal or external.
'You will need to check that the termination point material is suitable for the flue and flashing kit to be fitted; wood, metal and brick would be ideal, but for obvious reasons, glass and plastic would not.'
When it comes to the process and cost, this can vary depending on the complexity of the project, says Adam Pederson, MD at Topstak: ‘The process typically involves a certified installer, a HETAS-registered engineer, who surveys the route, installs the flue and issues a Building Regulations compliance certificate.
'Costs vary by the complexity and length of the run, but a typical installation ranges from around £1,500 to £4,000 including labour. Disruption is relatively minimal compared to traditional chimney construction and most installations are completed in a day.'
Where can you put a log burner if you don't have a chimney?
If you're worried you might be limited on where you can put your log burner, the good news is that you might have more flexibility than you think.
'The flue can exit through a wall or the roof, which means a stove can be positioned in a room without a traditional chimney breast,' says Adam Pederson. 'The key limitations are building regulations around the flue route, clearance distances from combustible materials and planning considerations if the property is listed or in a conservation area. An external flue running up the outside of a building is often the simplest and most cost-effective route where internal installation is complicated.'
Are there kinds of burners that don't require a flue or chimney?
While log burning stoves will need some kind of flue in order to expel the smoke, there are other options that will suit homes where adding a flue just isn't feasible.
Bioethanol fires offer a completely different proposition,' explains Jon Butterworth, Director at Arada. 'Instead of solid fuel, they burn liquid bioethanol - a renewable fuel derived from plant by-products. One of their biggest advantages is that they don’t require a chimney or flue as they produce no smoke, soot or ash.
'This makes bioethanol fires particularly appealing for modern homes, apartments or spaces where installing a flue system isn’t possible. They are typically easy to install and can offer a sleek, contemporary aesthetic.'
But if your stove's heat output is the primary driver behind your decision, then this may not be the option for you.
'While bioethanol fires provide beautiful, real flames, they generally produce less heat output than wood or multi-fuel stoves,' reveals Jon. 'They’re often chosen for ambience rather than as a primary heat source. Fuel can also be more expensive per kilowatt hour compared to seasoned logs.
'For homeowners prioritising design flexibility and simplicity over high heat performance, bioethanol may be the right fit.'
For a real budget and renter-friendly alternative, electric stoves that offer a realistic flame effect and decent heat output are another option. They require no set up or ongoing fuel purchases, and can simply be plugged in and you're ready to go.
Sarah Handley is Ideal Home’s Renovation and Home Editor. She joined the team full time in September 2024, following three years of looking after the site's home finance content. As well being well versed in all things renovation and DIY, Sarah is also a home energy expert, covering all aspects of heating and insulation as well as tips on how homeowners can reduce their energy usage. She has been a journalist since 2007 and has worked for a range of titles including Homebuilding & Renovating, Real Homes, GoodtoKnow and more.