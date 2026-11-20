For many homeowners, a heat pump might be desirable, but the practicalities can mean it's not a feasible option.

After all, heat pumps can be large and heavy, which can limit your options when it comes to finding a suitable spot to house it outside. If you live in a small home, it can be impossible, especially if your neighbours object.

But a new launch could provide the answer.

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Size can be a road block when it comes to homes retrofitting a heat pump (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mitsubishi Electric, already known for it's Ecodan range of heat pumps, as just announced a new addition called The Little One.

Specifically developed to address three common heat pump challenges: space, installation location and cost, The Little One is aimed at developers, installers and social landlords who are trying to meet the Future Homes Standard laid out by the Government. These standards aim to ensure that new homes are built with low carbon heating and energy efficiency in mind.

Available in 4kW and 6kW models, The Little One is considerably more compact than Mitsubishi Electric's existing Ecodan heat pump range (47% smaller and 40% lighter, to be exact). It's 970mm height, 713mm width and 400mm depth not only means it takes up less room, but it is also easier to transport, handle and install.

And while sometimes smaller can mean noisier, that's not the case with The Little One. As well as being smaller than the Ecodan heat pump, it's also quieter, with sound levels of just 49dB(A) for the 4kW model and 51dB(A) for the 6kW model.

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It also features patented refrigerant technology, that means there is no longer a need for a protective zone around the unit, which in turn removes a number of restrictions on where the heat pump can be positioned.

As a result, this can open up the this kind of tech to homes where previously a heat pump may not have been suitable.

But while it might be aimed at new builds first and foremost, it can also be retrofitted to an existing property, and demand for that is growing. According to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, almost 52,000 (51,886) heat pumps were retrofitted in UK homes in 2025, and increase of 7% on 2024 figures.

George Clarke unveiled The Little One heat pump, the newest addition to Mitsubishi Electric's Ecodan range of heat pumps, which is specifically designed for smaller homes with more limited space. (Image credit: Mitsubishi Electric)

'Housebuilders are facing a significant period of change as the Future Homes Standard approaches, and we understand that delivering low-carbon heating at scale means addressing the practical challenges of space, installation flexibility and cost,' says Joanna Crown, Product Marketing Manager for Mitsubishi Electric.

'We have listened to developers, installers and social landlords and taken their feedback directly to our research and development teams. The result is The Little One: a heat pump designed around the needs of British homes and the people building them.

'By making the unit considerably smaller and lighter, reducing noise, removing the need for an R290 protective zone and delivering excellent efficiency at a more competitive cost, we believe we have created a product that makes specifying and installing heat pumps easier for housebuilders.

'The Little One demonstrates how innovation can help make low-carbon heating a practical and attractive choice for the next generation of homes.'

The launch of The Little One is expected to coincide with the Future Homes Standard coming into effect on 24 March 2027.