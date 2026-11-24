At this time of year, nothing quite says cosy as well as a log burner.

But for those who have one, or are thinking of getting one, rumours of rule changes, fines, or even log burner bans, can be enough to make people nervous.

And so with fresh reports of log burner owners facing fines of around £300, what do log burner owners need to know? Well it turns out it's all to do with changes to Smoke Control Areas. I reached out to two experts to get to the bottom of the rumours and find out how you can avoid a fine.

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What's changed when it comes to log burners?

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While there aren't any new rules or bans for log burners this winter, there are changes to Smoke Control Areas coming into effect across the country.

‘There has been a lot of attention around fines for wood-burning stove owners recently, but it is important to clarify that there hasn’t suddenly been a new nationwide ban or new set of Smoke Control Area rules introduced this winter,’ explains Jon Butterworth, Director at Arada. ’What we are seeing is more local authorities reviewing or extending their Smoke Control Areas, which means some homeowners who previously lived outside one may now find that the rules apply to them.’

So what does this change actually look like? 'A number of councils across England are replacing old, patchwork smoke control areas (SCAs) with single, citywide zones,' explains Barry Cope, CEO of HETAS. 'Many of the old zones were drawn up decades ago, before newer housing was built, so the new zones bring those homes under the same rules as their neighbours.

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‘For example, York became a citywide SCA at the beginning of November, and Cambridge will also have a citywide zone starting from April next year. Other councils are consulting on expansion. This means some households are now in a SCA for the first time, often without knowing it.'

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The good news is that this doesn't mean you will suddenly be unable to enjoy your log burner if you find yourself in a Smoke Control Area. ‘This is not a ban,' continues Barry. 'You can still use a log burner in these areas – you just need to make sure you're following a few extra rules.’

What do new Smoke Control Areas mean for households?

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In a Smoke Control Area the type of fuel you burn, and the type of burner you use, matter.

'In a smoke control area (SCA) there are two rules,' says Barry. 'Your chimney must not give off smoke, and you can only burn wood in a Defra-exempt appliance. You can look up your stove' s make and model on Defra' s exempt appliances list, and you should only burn the fuels the manufacturer says your stove can use.

'If your fire is not exempt, such as an open fire, you can only burn authorised smokeless fuel – wood counts as an ' unauthorised fuel'.'

You can check whether your stove is Defra exempt in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on the Defra website. Rules can vary depending on which country you live in so it's important to check.

These Smoke Control Area rules apply to chimneys, rather than barbecues, chimineas and pizza ovens. And garden bonfires are subject to separate rules.

Who can be fined after these changes?

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If you break the rules around smoke or fuel in a Smoke Control Area, then you could face a fine from your local council, but the fine and the severity of the offence does depend on which rule you break, as Barry from HETAS explains: 'For smoke from your chimney, the council can give the occupier a penalty of £175 to £300 - this is a civil penalty, not a criminal offence. These penalties are not instant. A notice must first be sent, which you have 28 days to respond to, and you can appeal a final penalty.

'Buying unauthorised fuel, such as logs, to burn in a non-exempt appliance in a SCA is, however, a criminal offence, with a fine up to £1,000 - so make sure you are buying the right fuel for your appliance.

'These rules exist as smoke harms health, and in towns and cities more people around you may breathe it. SCAs have been around since the 1950s to cut smoke in built-up areas, with the £175-£300 penalty being in place since May 2022.

'Recent news about a potential ' £2,000 fine' is not for stove owners and does not relate to smoke control areas. This is a proposed fine increase for fuel sellers in England who break the rules by selling wet wood.'

What should log burner owners do now?

There are three important steps you should take right now to ensure you don't unwittingly break the rules and face a hefty fine:

Double check if your home is in a Smoke Control Area If you are, make sure your log burner is approved for use in a SCA by Defra Check you are burning compliant fuel

Whether you already have a log burner or are thinking of getting one, the first thing to do is to check if you live in a Smoke Control Area. 'The first thing I would advise any stove owner to do is check with their local authority whether their property falls within a Smoke Control Area rather than assuming that it does or doesn’t,' says Jon.

'If you live within one, you can still use a wood-burning or multi-fuel stove. However, if you want to burn wood, the stove needs to be a Defra-exempt appliance and it must be operated in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. Homeowners should also make sure they are burning the correct fuel.'

'Burn dry wood,' says Barry. 'Wet wood makes smoke, which puts you at risk of a penalty, even if you have a Defra-exempt appliance. In England, wood sold in small quantities must carry the Ready to Burn mark, which means 20% moisture or less. If you season your own logs, check them with a moisture meter.'

Amberglo Cast Iron 5kW Log Burning Multi-Fuel Stove in Black £399.97 at Appliances Direct With its large window providing cosy views of the flames, this cast iron muti-fuel burner is also certified DEFRA approved, ensuring efficient combustion and suitability for smoke-controlled zones. SunDaze 5kW Woodburning Stove £647.95 at B&Q If you have you're heart set on a log burner, this cast iron stove from B&Q has bags of character and a sizeable heat output of 5kW. Homebase Acantha Orbit Charcoal Grey Cylinder Electric Stove With Angled Pipe £749 at Homebase If you want to avoid falling foul of the SCA rules altogether, you could opt for an electric stove with realistic flame effect instead. You won't get the same heat output, but it's an alternative option worth considering.