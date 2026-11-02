Can a log burner add value to your home? Pros say yes, provided you meet these crucial criteria

If you are looking for maximum cosy vibes in your home over autumn and winter, then you may have a log burner on your wish list.

Even if you don't have a chimney, you can still bring your log burner dreams to life with a little bit of planning. But if you are going to the effort of installing a log burning stove when you're not in your forever home, will it still be a worthwhile investment?

I asked multiple property experts whether a log burner can add value to your home, how much it can add, as well as the mistakes homeowners should avoid if they are planning on selling up in the not too distant future.

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Does adding a log burner boost your home's value?

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Simon Whitmore)

Done well, a log burner could add value to your home, especially if it has a positive impact on heating bills, emissions and the home's cosiness.

'A log burner can be a real selling point, particularly in cottages, period properties and rural homes,' says Jonny Christie, co-founder of The Property Buying Company. 'I'd estimate a well-installed stove could add around 1–2% to the value of the right property, potentially £3,000–£6,000 on a £300,000 home, although it's far from guaranteed.

'The key is making it feel like a natural feature of the home. A stylish, energy-efficient stove with an attractive hearth can make a living room feel incredibly inviting, especially during winter viewings.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

There are plenty of factors that will influence whether a log burner will boost your home's value, including where you live, the age of the property and the size and type of burner you choose.

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If your considering upgrading from an open fireplace to a log burner, or swapping an old burner for a more efficient one, you could see real benefits that have a positive effect on your home's value. 'Modern stoves save both resources and money when compared to open fireplaces,' explains Phil Wood, UK Managing Director of Swedish stove manufacturer, Contura .

'They offer around 80% efficiency compared to just 20% in the case of traditional open fires - convecting and radiating heat into the living space and halving the deemed air loss from a room - whilst less wood is needed to produce more heat - two logs of similar characteristics will burn for up to one hour in a wood burning stove compared to only 15 minutes on an open fire.

'A compliant wood burning stove will also significantly reduce particulate emissions compared to an older model or an open fireplace.

'And as well as reducing reliance on central heating, a stove acts as a design statement, offering both practicality and style through the colder months ahead.'

But the added value cannot be guaranteed, so it's best to consider it an additional benefit rather than having a boost in value as your primary goal.

Amberglo Cast Iron 5kW Log Burning Multi-Fuel Stove in Black £399.97 at Appliances Direct With its large window providing cosy views of the flames, this cast iron muti-fuel burner is also certified DEFRA approved, ensuring efficient combustion and suitability for smoke-controlled zones. Portway Portway Arundel Wood Burning / Multifuel Ecodesign Stove £539 at Direct Stoves Also DEFRA approved and multi-fuel, this log burner will suit more contemporary spaces, thanks to its simple shape and metallic black finish. It also has a Cleanburn airwash system to keep the glass clear. D Pro T Homeware Log Burner 5kw Cast Iron Wood Burning Stove Multi-Fuel £259.99 at B&Q Ideal for period properties, this cast iron multi-fuel stove combines traditional fireplace style with modern efficiency. It's also got top or rear flue outlets, which gives you more flexibility over installation.

Could adding a log burner ever devalue a property?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

As much as adding the right log burner in the right property could have a positive effect on the home's value, getting it wrong could be really detrimental.

'An oversized burner, poor installation or visible soot can quickly have the opposite effect,' explains Jonny. 'Buyers are also increasingly conscious of air pollution, maintenance costs and smoke-control regulations.'

Jon Butterworth, Director at Arada Stoves, agrees that choosing the wrong size log burner can be a catastrophic mistake. 'Often a stove is chosen to match the fireplace, hearth or style of room it is to be fitted in, however the most important factor in choosing the right size stove is getting the right output to ensure you will not be too hot. An oversized stove for example can overheat your space, causing discomfort and even potential fire hazards which we don’t want.'

You should also make sure any new log burner is installed in line with the Building Regulations and that you've nailed log burner ventilation. Otherwise, it could end up posing a danger to you and your family, and knock value off your home (or even throw a spanner in the works) when you come to sell.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

'An important factor when installing a log burner is to ensure that there is enough space around the wood burner for proper ventilation and that it is not situated near any doors or windows,' says StovesAreUs Director Adam Oldfield.

'The clearance needed around a log burner differs from model to model and the manufacturer will test the stove to provide you with the minimum clearances you’ll need around the stove to both combustible and non-combustible materials. Generally, building regulations advise 150mm clearance either side, 50mm behind and 300mm above to non-combustible materials.

'An experienced and registered installer will be able to check if your property meets the necessary requirements for ventilation and advise on further actions.'

Keeping your log burner clean, while not directly linked to value, can make your home even more appealing to potential buyers too. Making sure the log burner is in good working order will also add to the appeal. And for potential buyers who are worried about rumours of a woodburning stove ban, an efficient model with low emissions may be particularly desirable.