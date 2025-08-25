My friend is an expert renovator, and she says this £6 product has been an 'utter gamechanger' during her renovation project

As Ideal Home's Renovation Editor, I'm always on the look out for tips and tricks to make renovating easier, especially from those who have been there and done it.

And so when my friend Laura, who is an experience renovator and has been renovating her house on a DIY basis, tells me something she's used is a 'gamechanger', I definitely pay attention. Even more so, when it costs less than £6.

The product in question? Tesa Professional Sensitive Masking Tape (£5.40 from Amazon). While you might already have masking tape in your toolkit, having a delicate option, which is less tacky, can be incredibly useful. A sensitive masking tape is specifically designed with a low-tack adhesive that will allow it to adhere to delicate surfaces, like glass, fresh paint and wallpaper, and be removed easily without causing damage to the underlying surface or leaving an unsightly residue.

Why was delicate masking tape a gamechanger?

Laura perfected the crisp paint lines in her extension by using delicate masking tape (Image credit: Future/Laura Crombie)

When you're renovating on a budget, the best way to stretch your budget as far as it will go, is to take on some of the work yourself. For some, this will include getting involved with knocking down internal walls, or fitting your own cladding, while for others, this means picking up a paint brush and tackling the decorating.

But when you've gone to the effort, upheaval and expense of renovating, the last thing you want is any less than perfect finishing touches.

'I used to find it impossible to create a crisp line when I was painting, and get super frustrated when the masking tape pulled all the original paint off,' explains Laura. 'It's taken nearly five years but I've now nailed how it get it right. First, use delicate masking tape, which is normally pink. Then, apply a really thin layer of caulk along the masking tape and allow to dry. Then paint and peel off the masking tape at a 90-degree angle to the wall.'

The great news is, delicate masking tape is also suitable for any touch ups, or if you need to drill into a newly painted wall as it won't pull fresh paint (that's older than 24 hours) off.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tesa Professional Sensitive Masking Tape (38mm x 25m) £5 at Amazon UK With more than 1000 reviews of four stars and above, and a price tag of less than £6, this masking tape is well worth adding to your tool kit. Frogtape Yellow Delicate Surface Masking Tape (24mm x 41.1m) £4 at Dunelm If you're already a fan of the green Frog Tape, then this low-tack yellow version should be added to your collection. Scotch Delicate Surface Masking Tape (24mm x 41m) £7 at Robert Dyas This tape will remove residue-free for up to 60 days after application, which gives you time to perfect your painting.

Other uses for delicate masking tape during a renovation

We all know how masking tape can be a decorator's best friend. But beyond getting perfectly crisp paint and caulk edges, delicate masking tape has plenty of other uses during a renovation project.

If your plans involve restoring and decorating around any decorative plaster mouldings or ceiling roses, then delicate masking tape will be essential to protect the fragile features. It has a low-tack finish that means it won't pull off any of the plaster when it's removed.

It's also ideal if you are upgrading wooden window frames with a lick of paint, as it's gentle enough to be removed from glass without leaving an annoying residue.

It's low-tack also means it's particularly handy if you are cutting your own materials to size. Not only can it provide a visual guide of exactly where you need to cut, but you can also use it to label pieces so you can be sure you use the right piece in the right place, without worrying about any damage to the material itself when the tape is removed. Using it to highlight what's to keep and what's waste can be another useful trick.

However, if you are looking for a masking tape to secure dust sheets, then the sensitive variety might not give you the hold you need. That's where green Frog Tape (£5.11 from Amazon) may be a better bet.

For another use for your tape stash, try this vacuum cleaning masking tape trick our vacuum and cleaning expert Lauren swears by.