Finally! I just discovered the best trick for putting up frames without damaging walls in my rented flat – it leaves no trace

As someone who writes about home decor all day, I know the wonders a pretty print or a framed poster can do for livening up a bare wall. However, as a renter, I also know the high risk that comes with trying to hang pictures on a wall without nails and in a way that doesn't damage the paintwork

However, after speaking to a DIY expert, I've finally discovered the best trick, and it involves using a combination of a frame bumper (£3.99 at Amazon) and a command picture hook (£12.99 at Amazon) .

Whether you are a student, renter, or have simply put a lot of time, effort and money into your paint ideas, this trick is gold. While the command hook is probably something you've heard of before, it's the frame bumpers that are the real game-changer for avoiding scuffs, marks and chips to paint.

Command Wire-Back Sawtooth Frame Hangers £12.99 at Amazon UK Forget Command Strips, these frame hangers are so much more effective as you only need one of them to hold a picture up safely. You do still need to be careful taking them off, but they are less risky than the strips. Bedrooms Plus 50 Clear Soft Close Pads £3.99 at Amazon These little soft pads are not just great for renters, but anyone hanging pictures on their walls who don't want those corner scuff marks from a frame.

Why it works

Before you go ahead and start curating the gallery wall of your dreams, I’d suggest picking up frame bumpers first. You can get a pack of 50 for just £3.99 on Amazon , so it’s an affordable fix even if you have a whole hallway to fill with your favourite photographs.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

‘Frame bumpers are small adhesive pads which stick to the corners or edges of a picture frame. By creating a slight gap between the frame and the wall, they stop the frame from rubbing directly against the surface. This gap prevents the paint scratches and scuff marks that appear when pictures are moved or adjusted,’ explains Andrew Dunn, home DIY expert and locksmith at Calibre Auto Locksmith .

‘They’re a smart option for students and renters because they don’t cause any permanent damage. The bumpers protect both the wall and the frame itself, so you can re-hang or reposition pictures without worrying about marks being left behind.’

While frame bumpers will prevent your picture frame from scuffing the wall, it doesn’t provide somewhere to hang it. If you don’t want to hammer nails into the wall, a command picture hook is the next best thing.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

It’s true, command strips (£13.29 at Amazon) are also available and can stick the frame directly onto the wall. These promise to leave no damage; however, my personal experience of using command strips is that they can still strip paint off the wall.

Only recently, I moved out and had to repaint the walls of my rented bedroom after using command strips for my prints. In my bathroom, however, I had used command picture hooks to hang a couple of paintings (these had wire on the backs, which is why I chose hooks), and found they left no damage at all.

‘Command hooks also protect walls by replacing nails or screws, but they don’t create that buffer space behind the frame. Using bumpers with command hooks is often the most effective way to keep frames secure and walls mark-free,’ Andrew concludes.

A scuffed or damaged wall looks unsightly, and if you’re renting, it can cost you a chunk of your deposit. But your walls need not be bare, using these two handy DIY buys, you can enjoy your favourite photographs worry-free.