A vibrant floral wallpaper has cheered up a muted magnolia bedroom

When the owners first viewed what would be their next home, they felt it was drab and uninviting, ‘We wanted to push the boat out and make an effort with our bedroom,’ they explain. ‘During the renovations, I chose the soft vanilla shade of Lead White from Little Greene for the walls, which I felt had a lovely warmth it and a mushroom-coloured carpet from Brintons.’

‘We ordered fitted wardrobes from Jali, as we were desperate for storage, and shutters from Luxaflex, which we went on to use it throughout the house to create a continuous look. With this fresh, neutral backdrop in place, we turned our thoughts to how to bring in more colour.’

‘I had been looking at interior magazines, browsing online and popping into my local interior designer’s showroom for inspiration, says the owner. ‘Nothing seemed to make my heart leap. Then, hurrying through John Lewis one day, I was stopped dead in my tracks by a display in the entrance.’

‘It had the real wow factor I had been looking for and was shown in a bedroom scenario with a wonderfully vibrant bedding set. At last I had my starting point. I took a note of the brand, Bluebellgray, and when I looked them up on my return, I was delighted to see they had a wallpaper in a similar design.’

Get the look

Buy now: Florrie mural wallpaper, £205 for a 12m roll, Bluebellgray

Buy now: Hemnes double bed, £175, Ikea

The wallpaper the owner had set her heart makes a vibrant statement above the bedstead, balanced against the neutral walls elsewhere.

‘The house is from the Thirties and the ceilings are relatively low, so initially I thought it was best to stick to the one wall,’ she says. ‘The lead white we had already used on the walls and wardrobe was a perfect match to the background of the paper, it works well alongside it and keeps the overall look fresh but inviting.’

Get the look

Buy now: Walls painted in Lead White emulsion, £38 for 2.5L, Little Greene

The original window bay is a lovely rounded shape so using shutters really accentuates that, so I felt there was no need for additional dress curtains.

Get the look

Enquire online: Faux wood shutters in white, £1,437, Luxaflex

This meant I could go to town with the floral bedlinen that had first caught my eye, plus a pile of sumptuous cushions.

Get the look

Buy now: Florrie Duvet & Pillowcase Set, from £90, Bluebellgray

Buy now: Charlie cushions, £75 each, Bluebellgray

Having the drawers by the window makes the space feel more open. ‘These floral ceramic knobs from Trinca-Ferro are the perfect colour and work brilliantly with the scheme,’ says the owner. ‘I chose drawer pulls in shades that matched the wallpaper, to tie in with the room.’

The stacked trunks in the fireplace look gorgeous and are a clever way of filling an empty cavity with a pop of colour and character. A plain velvet throw lends a touch of luxury, breaks up the floral pattern and unifies the space.

Get the look

Buy now: Velvet throw in Antique Moss, £225, Feather & Black

Buy now: Similar Three Metal Trunks, £180, Cox & Cox

‘The wardrobes came flat packed with instructions. It was such a relief to have them in place after the renovation, as we could get things organised.’

Get the look

Buy now: Small coin mirror, £225, Graham & Green

Buy now: Flower knobs, from £3.58 each, Trinca-Ferro

Enquire online: Made-to-measure wardrobes, £1,232, Jali

After all the expense of the initial renovations, we had a budget of £1,500 to complete our room. As I had invested in the wallpaper and bedlinen, I looked at cost-effective options elsewhere. Plus, with the busy pattern of the wallpaper, I thought it made sense to keep the rest of the room as calm and restful as possible. I finished it with a few simple accessories, mainly using glassware to bring in pops of colour that tied in with other elements of the room.

When the work was done, everything was in place, and I stood back and looked at the overall scheme, I felt the wallpaper needed to go on the fireplace wall – luckily we had some left over. I was delighted with that final finishing touch, and now at last I can sleep easy and wake up feeling truly invigorated!’