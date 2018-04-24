Give your kitchen kettle the once-over and get it sparkling

Want to know how to clean a kettle? You’ve come to the right place!

If you live in a hard-water area, limescale will gradually fur up the heating element of your kettle and it’ll take longer to boil. From using a shop-bought descaler or a natural method, we show you the best ways to clean your kettle.

How to descale your kettle

Use white vinegar

White vinegar can be used to clean many things, but did you know that your kettle is one of them?

1. Using equal parts water and white vinegar, fill the kettle three quarters full.

2. Bring to the boil and allow to cool.

3. Drain the water, rinse several times.

4. Boil again so there’s no aftertaste.

Use lemon

The most unexpected products can be used to your home.

1. Fill the kettle three quarters full.

2. Banish limescale from your kettle by simply popping in half a lemon with some water.

3. Boil it a few times until the limescale starts to dislodge.

For kettles that haven’t be descaled in a long time, you may need to repeat this process a few times to get rid of most of the limescale. Alternatively, you can leave the vinegar or lemon solution to soak overnight as well.

How to clean the outside of your kettle

Polish the outside

1. Use a multi-surface cleaner to clean the outside if you have a stainless steel kettle.

2. Then a dab of baby oil on some kitchen roll will buff it to a streak free shine, or use a specialist stainless steal cleaner.

Will you be trying this method for a spotless kettle, inside and out?