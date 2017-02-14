Garden decking ideas you have to see
Explore our beautiful garden decking ideas to inspire your next garden project. Whether you have a country garden, small garden in town or compact terrace, you’ll want to get the most from your garden decking, ensuring it’s a practical and stylish spot for entertaining, dining or simply relaxing.
If you’re looking to carve out a zone for al-fresco dining, a well-designed and covered decking space or roof terrace can offer an all-year-round option. Taking your living space into the outdoors is very on-trend right now, so statement garden furniture coupled with cushions and throws will make the outside as comfortable and personalised as your indoor living spaces.
When it comes to garden decking, there’s a wealth of options to suit your lifestyle, budget and taste. You could opt for attractive wood stains, create imaginative patterns or go environmentally friendly with plastic- and wood-waste blends. Slip-resistant finishes are vital with our often-damp British weather, too.
Think about the lines of your garden, the amount of space you’ll need to make decking a truly useful addition to your garden and how you’re going to lay it – it’s possible to do so yourself.
Whatever you choose, don’t forget to complete the effect with dramatic lighting touches for the perfect decked garden that will work well into the evening.
Level uneven ground
Decking is absolutely ideal if your garden is uneven or on a slope. It’s great for levelling out awkward spaces, as it’s built on a structure. It can also have split levels and include steps. A little shelter has been built at the far end, which means that the great outdoors can be enjoyed even on the more drizzly of days.
Be bold with colour
Give a small decking area some special treatment. Block-coloured brights in various complementary hues are sure to make an impact. If you have wooden furniture you’re thinking of getting rid of, a coat of paint will give it a new look and repurpose it for the garden. Do make sure to choose a weather-resistant finish, though.
Mix and match
Get an ultra-modern look for your garden by mixing wooden decking with stone paving. The combination of materials provides interest and a contrast between the light and dark colours. Without the lightening effect of the stone, the wood decking would look quite heavy in such a large garden. Architectural beds in the middle inject some greenery.
Aim high
This beautiful mountain chalet enjoys gorgeous views even when the cloud has descended. Decking is great for all kinds of outdoor spaces, from gardens to roof terraces, as it can be built off the ground. One colour of wood has been used here to tone with the all-timber chalet. Raised beds add uplifting flashes of greenery.
Design an urban space
This urban rooftop has a lot of great design elements to it, from the pale-coloured decking to the carved Buddha-style statues. A 19th-century advertisement on the wall adds character to the space, too. Raised flower beds have been cleverly designed to include beautiful greenery, while providing seating at the same time.
Sit in comfort
Take the comfort of your sofa out to the garden with rattan furniture and water-resistant seat pads. For a truly indoor-meets-outdoor approach to decorating your roof decking, add colourful cushions in a patchwork of bright patterns. There is a lot of vivid colour to be found in nature, so they won’t look out of place against the vibrant greens of surrounding trees.
Opt for a dark varnish
Try a dark stain on your decking boards. Decking is often quite pale or in warm natural woody shades, so this will lend a more unusual look to your rooftop terrace. Potted plants around the edge add interest but also provide some privacy in this cityscape. A standout chaise longue is ideal for catching some rays.
Grow plants on a trellis
Make your garden decking an extension of your home. Decking can be easily levelled with your internal floor so that the boundaries between inside and outside are almost blurred. A trellis overhead adds some cover and shade, and plants can be trained up and over it to add interest. Outdoor kitchen cupboards make preparing outdoor meals a cinch.
Enjoy some space
Decking doesn’t necessarily have to be attached to the house. Choose the sunniest and most peaceful spot in your garden – it could be all the way at the other end! This tranquil country garden benefits from the zoning effect of wooden decking, which creates a natural seating area that will never be boggy underfoot.
Paint raised beds white
Plant raised flower beds to add interest to the centre of your decking. It avoids having a large area of open decking and also elevates the plants so that everything isn’t at ground level. The beds here have been painted white, which adds a striking contrast with the dark wood and the greenery. Choose plants with interesting shapes to create an architectural look.
Plant around your dining area
Climbing plants grown all around a designated entertainment space create an outdoor eating area with plenty of shelter. Surrounded by greenery, this dining space has a tranquil, inspiring feel about it. Training the climbers to grow in an oval shape has created a window on to the rest of the garden and ensures the dining furniture isn’t too hemmed in.
Choose striking decking tiles
Create eye-catching patterns by laying individual decking tiles at opposite angles. Here, the horizontal and vertical ‘planks’ of the tiles have been alternated. Subtly different-coloured varnishes highlight the differences, too, so that the result is like a patchwork effect.
Live the good life
A restful seating area has been created with casual garden furniture, a smart parasol and a pretty floral tablecloth. Wood furniture and decking has a natural feel that looks very at home in a pleasingly overgrown and natural country-cottage garden. It’s a compact space, but the fact that the dining table is just in front of the house means serving up food will be a breeze.
Float on stairs
Soften the hard edges of your decking with an abundance of pretty flowers and herbs that creep right up to the door. Floating steps made out of the same material as the decking create continuity between the two levels and add a note of fun by bridging the water feature below.
Make it modern
Wooden decking is paired with wirework chairs to create a contemporary and minimalist look for the garden that is easy on the eye. Huge planting pots have been used to add greenery, rather than flower beds. This makes for a low-maintenance garden, which is ideal for busy city dwellers.
Pave the way
Bin the conventional stone pathway and pick modern decking instead for a sleek finish. This design-led look is one to have fun with – for example, your path could wind its way along curved lines and up steps. Pebbles have been used on either side to frame the way, but tall plants would look amazing, too.
Be eco friendly
Environmentally friendly decking will give you more reasons to enjoy your garden this summer. Made of wood waste and upcycled materials, these composite planks will really help you do your bit to preserve the world’s forests. They’re also very easy to care for, as they don’t need varnishing, and their look is almost indistinguishable from real timber. The pale-wood finish here has a very contemporary feel.
Stay cool with bamboo
Add interest to a decked area by replacing classic wooden boards with attractive tiles such as these bamboo ones, which give the impression of a blanket spread next to the greenery. Planting begins right next to the edge of the decking to create a relaxed, open look.
Consider your lighting
Decking lights are a great way to add a dramatic touch to your garden and create atmosphere when dining outside at night. Mounted on the boards at floor level, they provide style and practicality, helping to light the way after dark. If it’s possible, place plants nearby, so you can enjoy dramatic effects and shadows.
Stand alone
Try a freestanding kit such as this one and create a secluded, multifunctional area at the bottom of your garden. The inclusion of a pergola will give your garden structure and another focal point, while providing support for climbing plants and an attractive canopy to sit under when the plants are in flower.
