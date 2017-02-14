20 images

Explore our beautiful garden decking ideas to inspire your next garden project. Whether you have a country garden, small garden in town or compact terrace, you’ll want to get the most from your garden decking, ensuring it’s a practical and stylish spot for entertaining, dining or simply relaxing.

If you’re looking to carve out a zone for al-fresco dining, a well-designed and covered decking space or roof terrace can offer an all-year-round option. Taking your living space into the outdoors is very on-trend right now, so statement garden furniture coupled with cushions and throws will make the outside as comfortable and personalised as your indoor living spaces.

When it comes to garden decking, there’s a wealth of options to suit your lifestyle, budget and taste. You could opt for attractive wood stains, create imaginative patterns or go environmentally friendly with plastic- and wood-waste blends. Slip-resistant finishes are vital with our often-damp British weather, too.

Think about the lines of your garden, the amount of space you’ll need to make decking a truly useful addition to your garden and how you’re going to lay it – it’s possible to do so yourself.

Whatever you choose, don’t forget to complete the effect with dramatic lighting touches for the perfect decked garden that will work well into the evening.