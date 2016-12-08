Take inspiration from this elegant Edwardian house

9 images

The owners of this Edwardian terraced house in London decided to give their home a complete new look and banish the rather disjointed decor they had inherited.

‘When we moved in we just gave the house a quick lick of paint and lived in it for three years,’ says the owner. This gave the couple time to work out what they wanted to do in terms of the layout and the decor of the property.

‘Nothing in the house seemed to flow, so we knew it would need a lot of work to give it a unified look,’ says the owner who is also an interior designer. In the end, they rewired and replumbed, extended the kitchen and added a loft extension. The result is a warm and stylish family home.

This house originally appeared in Homes & Gardens, December 2016