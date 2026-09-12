Are we in a brown sofa epidemic? Interior designers reveal whether the trend is a timeless choice or a dated disaster waiting to happen

Up until recently, a grey sofa was a popular go-to neutral sofa colour that many people embraced in their homes. But now, those once on-trend cool greys look dated, tied to a particular time in the recent decorating past. Instead, brown is the new neutral that people favour these days when choosing a new sofa. But is the brown sofa about to become the new grey sofa in a couple of years time?

Brown is the single biggest sofa trend of 2026 which was already on the rise last year. And it’s one that I thoroughly enjoy and get fully behind. But given the sudden rise in popularity of this particular shade, it makes me - and others - wonder whether the fate of brown sofas is similar to the grey ones’. So I asked five interior designers - the experts - to weigh in.

And I must say I was glad - and somewhat relieved - to hear them all unanimously agree that a brown sofa is a timeless choice that will stand the test of time in their opinion. Phew! And here's why.

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Why are brown sofas trending?

In the last couple of years at least, home decor trends have been leaning towards interiors that feel cosy, comfortable and relaxing more than ever before. This has given a rise to earthier shades as the biggest colour trends, with brown leading the charge.

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‘Sofas in brown shades have definitely been proving popular recently,’ says Emma Deterding, founder and creative director at Kelling Designs. ‘We're embracing richer, warming and more cocooning colours in the home now, and brown works because it brings warmth and depth to a room. With so many shades from the softer caramels and tans through to the rich, chocolate tones, brown is becoming a timeless and versatile choice that works well with an array of bold colours, patterns and textures to create characterful spaces. A brown sofa also won't become dated quickly, so long as you choose a style and shade that you really love.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

Why is a brown sofa a timeless investment?

Although brown sofas are currently trending, their innate cosiness and warmth are timeless. Not to mention that the likes of brown leather sofas have always been popular in homes and interiors – so there’s a strong case for the staying power of brown sofas.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

‘I don’t think brown sofas are at risk of becoming the new millennial grey,’ says Nicky Emlick, interior designer and creative director at Sofa.com. ‘Grey can sometimes feel quite flat or cool, whereas brown has more depth and warmth, which gives it a little more character. I also think brown has a history in interiors that goes beyond current trends. We’ve seen it used for decades, particularly with classic leather sofas, so it has already proved that it can stand the test of time. Of course, any colour can be overdone, but I think a brown sofa in a considered, timeless shape is unlikely to feel dated simply because the trend moves on.’

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My top brown sofa picks for every budget

Budget-friendly Habitat Hawley Velvet 3 Seater Sofa £620 at Habitat I love the vintage flair of this sofa with the raised and slightly flared out armrests. And it's such a bargain while looking so expensive! Mid-range Sofa Club Hoxton Right Corner Sofa in Cocoa Powder £1399 at Sofa Club Hoxton is a very stylish modern sofa which is actually one of my favourite styles from Sofa Club. I love that it separates into two parts and the brown with the speckled finish makes it all the more interesting. High-end Soho Home Oona Modular Sofa in Velvet Chocolate £5390 at Soho Home If you're after a sofa that's deep-seated and super comfortable and lounging-friendly while also looking super stylish, look no further than this beauty from Soho Home.

While I certainly gravitate mostly towards chocolate brown tones of sofas, there’s a whole range of brown shades to choose from. And it’s all about choosing the right one for you and your space, as interior architect and designer Laura Callueew points out, ‘I would absolutely invest in brown. It's natural, versatile and timeless — but the right shade of brown should always be chosen in relation to the mood you want the room to have.’

Are you getting a brown sofa for your lounge?