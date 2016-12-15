Take a tour of this sophisticated retreat in the Cotswolds

12 images

Bought as an escape from one family’s busy London lives, this house in the Cotswolds embodies everything they were looking for: a serene space with plenty of scope for entertaining.

The oldest part of the house was built in 1650, but additions were made two centuries later. Although the property was in a need of a little modernisation, the couple were determined not to lose the inherent character of the house in the process. The key was to create a harmonious scheme that would unite its different period features, but with no furniture or preconceptions about decorating style, the place was effectively a blank canvas.

‘We knew we wanted the style to be sympathetic to the age of the building, but at the contemporary end of that,’ say the owners.

This house tour originally appeared in Homes & Gardens, January 2017