With Valentine's Day just around the corner Aldi has the goods to help you celebrate, without heartbreaking costs

It’s almost that time again, when a load of novelty merchandise starts popping up everywhere (yawn)! Now don’t get us wrong, we love celebrating the love here at Ideal Home, but who said Valentine’s has to mean wasting money on tasteless things you don’t need?

Aldi has some lovely bits to fall in love with this Valentine’s Day. From gifts and beautiful home decorations, to luxurious cards, bubbles and lingerie, there’s something for everyone.

Aldi’s Valentine’s Day range is available to pre-order online from 31st January and in-store from 4th February.

Create the perfect ambient setting for a dinner date by lining up a romantic playlist. Aldi’s great-value bluetooth DAB & FM Radios are just £29.99 each, music to our ears – a fraction of the price of many competitors. Just for Valentine’s day the radios will be available in a selection of cute designs; including heart and floral patterns as well as plain cream or blue versions.

Make celebrations go off with a bang, oh-er! Whether you’re toasting with a loved one or enjoying pre-pre drinks with your single pals, you can’t go far wrong by picking up some pink bubbles in Aldi. The Chateau De Champteloup Crémant De Loire Rosé, at just £7.99, is a well-rounded fruity fizz that offers a great alternative to expensive Champagnes.

Serve a chilled bottle of sparkling Italian wine over a romantic dinner for two. A bottle of Aldi’s Giotti Spumante Rosé will only set you back £5.99, we’ll drink to that!

Flowers go hand in hand with this romantic occasion so make sure you have a vase ready and waiting for a big bunch of roses (fingers crossed). These simple white Decorative Vases are £3.99 each.

The charming ceramic designs have just enough detailing to make them interesting, but not too much to detract attention away from your beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Good vases will always come in handy, making these the buys that keep on giving – they might even prompt loved ones to buy you more flowers in future!

As a Flamingo fanatic myself I couldn’t not include this fabulous card…

Whoever you’re spoiling this Valentine’s Day, we wish you all a day filled with love!