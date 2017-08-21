These Asda unicorn home buys are going to fly off the shelves

If you love these mythical animals, you'll want to own them all...

Get set for supermarket aisles full of magic and sparkle. Asda is launching a new range of unicorn-inspired homeware, with pieces starting at just £1.50.

Here are just a few of the 50-plus items that will making their way into stores and online over the coming weeks. There’s something for every space, so you can confine our four-legged friends to a kid’s bedroom or furnish the whole house with ‘corny comforts.

More home trends: Holiday-themed interiors are looking hot this summer

The unicorn cushion

Sensible words to live by, and the perfect cushion to snuggle up with while watching re-runs of She-Ra and sipping a Starbucks unicorn frappuccino in your unicorn onesie. Because there’s no such thing as taking this look too far!

Available soon.

The unicorn mug

If rainbow frappuccinos aren’t your thing, you could ‘make do’ with a cup of tea served in this stellar unicorn mug. It’s so fancy!

Buy now: Unicorn Mug, £3.50, George Home

The unicorn bedding

No doubt kids will love the mythical collection… but grown-ups don’t get to miss out on the fun. This duvet cover and pillowcases will come as a king-size set as well as a single and a double.

Available soon.

Need new bedding? Read: Duvet covers – our pick of the best

The unicorn ornament

This classy lady offers a more subtle way to introduce unicorns to a sophisticated, pared-back pad.

Available soon: Unicorn ornament, £6, George Home

The cuddly unicorn

Little ones will love hugging this cutie cushion. It’s the perfect finishing touch to a dream bedroom decked out in unicorn themed buys. The only downside? Having to wrestle it off them when it’s time for school.

Buy now: Unicorn cushion, £7, George Home

George homeware designer Natalie Ratcliffe, who holds the enviable title of ‘head of unicorns’ at Asda, came up with the collection after being inspired by the success of a previous kids unicorn range.

Love a bargain? Check out the latest Aldi SpecialBuys

It’s enough to make you want to stick an ice-cream cone on your head and change your name to Rainbow Ponyweather… or maybe that’s just us?