Habitat's Anthropologie bow mug alts are going viral on TikTok – grab them while you can

You’ve probably seen the adorable Habitat Bow Maxi Mug blowing up on social media this past week. At £5, the Habitat Bow Mug has become the latest supermarket cult buy as it's a great budget alternative to the classic Anthropologie bow mugs.

There’s no doubt that a lot of recent home decor trends have been defined by bows. It all started with Christmas bows, but they have expanded into bow-adorned coupes and tableware, and the trend is still gathering steam. Habitat’s Home Bow Maxi Mug (£5) is the perfect example of this; they've captured mine and many others' attention with their cute and whimsical looks.

The bow mug, along with the adorable Home Tea And Biscuits Tray (£6), is a nod to the nostalgia and coquette trend aesthetic, and its delicate, pink design is enough to bring a smile to anyone’s face.

Home Bow Maxi Mug
Home Bow Maxi Mug

The combination of cream and pastel pink gives this mug a gorgeous, whimsical look. It's available in a standard size or maxi for however you enjoy your brew.

Home Tea and Biscuits Tray
Home Tea and Biscuits Tray

If you're looking for nostalgia, the tea and biscuits tray is the perfect accompaniment to your bow mug.

‘Since the coquette aesthetic hit our high street in 2024, bows have been a big deal in fashion. It’s not surprising that bows are now a stylistic choice in homewares too,’ comments Sarah-Jane Outten, the shopping and lifestyle expert for MyVouchercodes.

‘This ultra-feminine look is easy to achieve at home with just a few affordable additions, and that’s where the popularity of bow mugs comes in. The bow mug trend has flooded the high street, and these pretty kitchen accessories are flying off the shelves.’

The coquette aesthetic is all about embracing ultra-feminine design, and bows are one of the easiest ways to do it, especially when it comes to crockery and glassware. Stacey Dooley’s coupe bows are a perfect example of getting the pastel look at home. And now the rise in popularity of bow mugs shows this aesthetic is not just for party season.

The Habitat Bow mug rivals the pretty Benedita Bow Stoneware Mug (£12) at Anthropology. Both feature delicate ceramic and pastel shades, but the Habitat £5 price tag is peachier. Plus, paired with the tea and biscuits tray, I think it’s the perfect accessory for your cosy living room ideas.

The Habitat bow mug has achieved viral status, so if you want one, I’d act now in case it sells out. But just in case, I’ve rounded up a few stunning alternatives for you, too.

Shop the trend

Benedita Bow Stoneware Mug
Anthropologie
Benedita Bow Stoneware Mug

The classic Benedita mug is one of the original mugs from the trend and it's simple yet cutesy design makes it a great choice.

12oz Charming Ribbon Mugs With Bow Handle, Pink Ceramic Christmas Bow Hot Chocolate Mug, Bow Coffee Mug, Bow Coffee Cup Microwave Safe With Ribbon Handle, Valentine's Christmas Thanksgiving Day Gifts
Amazon
Charming Ribbon Mug

Incorporating the bow as part of the mug's handle gives the mug more visual texture. It's charming design nails the whimsical nature of the trend.

Bow Mug
Urban Outfitters
Bow Mug

Combining soft blue and pastel pink introduces a more colourful take on the trend. It's wonky, textured shape only adds to the charm.

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

