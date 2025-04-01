Habitat's Anthropologie bow mug alts are going viral on TikTok – grab them while you can
The bow trend is going nowhere
You’ve probably seen the adorable Habitat Bow Maxi Mug blowing up on social media this past week. At £5, the Habitat Bow Mug has become the latest supermarket cult buy as it's a great budget alternative to the classic Anthropologie bow mugs.
There’s no doubt that a lot of recent home decor trends have been defined by bows. It all started with Christmas bows, but they have expanded into bow-adorned coupes and tableware, and the trend is still gathering steam. Habitat’s Home Bow Maxi Mug (£5) is the perfect example of this; they've captured mine and many others' attention with their cute and whimsical looks.
The bow mug, along with the adorable Home Tea And Biscuits Tray (£6), is a nod to the nostalgia and coquette trend aesthetic, and its delicate, pink design is enough to bring a smile to anyone’s face.
The combination of cream and pastel pink gives this mug a gorgeous, whimsical look. It's available in a standard size or maxi for however you enjoy your brew.
‘Since the coquette aesthetic hit our high street in 2024, bows have been a big deal in fashion. It’s not surprising that bows are now a stylistic choice in homewares too,’ comments Sarah-Jane Outten, the shopping and lifestyle expert for MyVouchercodes.
‘This ultra-feminine look is easy to achieve at home with just a few affordable additions, and that’s where the popularity of bow mugs comes in. The bow mug trend has flooded the high street, and these pretty kitchen accessories are flying off the shelves.’
@devonmurphyx ♬ Juno - Sabrina Carpenter
The coquette aesthetic is all about embracing ultra-feminine design, and bows are one of the easiest ways to do it, especially when it comes to crockery and glassware. Stacey Dooley’s coupe bows are a perfect example of getting the pastel look at home. And now the rise in popularity of bow mugs shows this aesthetic is not just for party season.
The Habitat Bow mug rivals the pretty Benedita Bow Stoneware Mug (£12) at Anthropology. Both feature delicate ceramic and pastel shades, but the Habitat £5 price tag is peachier. Plus, paired with the tea and biscuits tray, I think it’s the perfect accessory for your cosy living room ideas.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
The Habitat bow mug has achieved viral status, so if you want one, I’d act now in case it sells out. But just in case, I’ve rounded up a few stunning alternatives for you, too.
Shop the trend
The classic Benedita mug is one of the original mugs from the trend and it's simple yet cutesy design makes it a great choice.
Incorporating the bow as part of the mug's handle gives the mug more visual texture. It's charming design nails the whimsical nature of the trend.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
I finally got my hands on Joseph Joseph’s new cleaning range — it’s a must-have for homes with limited storage space
The small space heroes have nailed it once again
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Experts reveal the 7 decking cleaning mistakes to avoid to prevent damage to your garden deck
Swerve these decking disasters to ensure a clean sweep across the board
By Tara King
-
Are Scandi kitchens still in style for 2025? Yes, but they’re getting a Nordic Noir spin
Take a walk on the dark side with the new Nordic Noir kitchen trend
By Charlotte Boyd
-
7 ways to store pots and pans in a small kitchen - expert tips for clutter-free cooking
Genius ways of storing cookware in a compact kitchen
By Natasha Brinsmead
-
George Home is selling an air fryer that rivals the coveted Ninja FlexDrawer - it's getting rave reviews from shoppers
The George Home 11L Multi-Drawer Air Fryer has a five-star rating
By Kezia Reynolds
-
5 ways to organise food containers in your kitchen - for clutter-free cupboards that actually close
A ten minute task that provides so much satisfaction
By Holly Cockburn
-
Every homes editor I know owns this Joseph Joseph kitchen essential, and I've finally been persuaded to buy one too
I've never known a washing up bowl have such a cult following
By Rebecca Knight
-
'Dirty kitchens' are the luxury kitchen trend with practical appeal - here's why you need one
It's much more appealing than it sounds
By Holly Cockburn
-
The White Company is embracing Mamma Mia core with its new summer collection - these are the stunning pieces to watch
These sun-soaked styles are not ones to miss
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I wish I'd known these 4 things before I bought my Ninja air fryer – here's how to buy the right one for your home
This is what I'd change if I could do it over again
By Molly Cleary
-
Do acoustic wall panels soundproof a room? Experts reveal what they should really be used for and dispel the biggest myth
This is what acoustic wall panels are actually for and why they don't soundproof a room
By Sara Hesikova