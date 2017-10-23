8 ideas that will help you to become a braver decorator

Step out of your comfort zone and try a bolder look in your home

Once you’ve found a look that works across multiple rooms, it can be easy to get stuck in a decorating rut. If you’re craving a room that will shake things up, be a braver decorator. Try one of these ideas to create a dramatic scheme that has lasting impact.

Want to beautify your home? READ: How to make your home look pretty: 7 small changes that anyone can do

1. Add humour with a trompe l’oeil

Use an accent mural to define a space within a space, such as a dining area in an open-plan kitchen-diner. This spoon design is a whimsical way to draw the eye to the dining table and adds a sense of depth to a simple scheme. All-white walls and no-frills furniture will let a trompe l’oeil stand centre stage.

2. Create impact with metallics

Unleash your inner diva and introduce some metallic surfaces in your home. A graphic wallpaper in gold will bring luxe glamour to a room. Team it with simple, sleek white furniture with a few metallic details, such as vases and lamp bases, for a decadent, contemporary look.

Does your bathroom need a refresh? READ: 6 simple ways to make your bathroom beautiful

3. Mix a combination of brights

Perk up a pared-back room with a heady mix of zingy shades. Pick out the colours in bed linen with scatter cushions and an upholstered headboard and ottoman, keeping walls and furniture white. This idea is ideal for a teen’s bedroom as they can change it up with fresh colours when they want to create a new look.

4. Make it luxurious with modern fittings

From book-matched to carrara, there are many different types of marble – and let’s face it, pretty much all of them are stunningly beautiful and luxurious Here, a contemporary bathroom has been decked out with huge slabs of book matched marble and the results are incredible. A beautiful oval freestanding bath completes the look.

5. Personalise a room with wallpaper

Be a braver decorator and turn a neutral scheme into something more memorable with a feature wallpaper. An aged-maps design brings country-house glamour to this living room. Keep upholstery and rugs plain so they don’t fight with the eye-catching backdrop.

6. Add a hit of sunny colour

Bring a modern black and white scheme to life by using a vibrant accent colour on one wall. A simple way to do this in a kitchen is to choose a glass splashback in a bright shade. Add one other element in the same colour to tie the room together, such as a set of enamel pendant lights.

7. Set the tone with a statement feature

Create a fearless feature in your hallway by carpeting the stairs in a standout pattern or shade – it will lift your mood as soon as you walk through the front door. This uplifting orange runner is perfectly complemented by white-painted stairs and walls.

Wanto simplify your life? READ: 11 incredibly easy ways to organise your entire life

8. Bring the drama with monochrome

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Be a shade braver and swap a soft palette for a high-impact monochrome scheme in a bathroom. Glossy black tiles will create a contemporary look that suits modern wall-hung fittings. You can make this look work in a compact space by only tiling a third of the way up walls and painting the rest crisp white.