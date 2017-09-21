7 easy ways to take the stress out of buying your new home

Buying a new home doesn't have to be the most stressful thing in the world

It’s official, buying a home is one of the most stressful things you’ll ever do, but before you start having a nervous breakdown, take a look at our top tips for making the process as pain-free as possible. Between us here at Ideal Home we’ve bought plenty of houses, so we know a thing or two about making the whole thing as stress-free as possible.

1. Be prepared to compromise

House-hunting can be soul-destroying, especially if the supply out there does not meet the demand (a major problem in London). While it’s good to narrow down your search it can make the process very difficult. Think about what your non-negotiables are and be realistic – are you really going to get a family sized garden in the particular part of the city?

2. Plan your finances carefully

Buying a home is costly business. Even if you have budgeted carefully for stamp duty, solicitor’s fees and any selling costs, remember that you will need to pay to move all your items from one place to another. Plus you may have a few nasty surprises when you first arrive in your new home.

3. Scout around for a good solicitor

Your solicitor will be a key person in the process. They should be organised, easily contactable and willing to answer any of your queries. Shop around and find someone good – it’s worth asking family and friends if they have any recommendations.

4. Pack early

You can never be too organised when it comes to packing. Start with the non-essentials and label all the boxes clearly. It’ll make it so much easier when you unpack the other end.

5. Declutter first

It’s worth having a good look at all your items and thinking hard about what is worth hanging on to and what is worth throwing out. It’s never too early to start decluttering. Plus you can sell any nicer items on eBay to raise some cash for your upcoming move!

6. Keep level-headed

House buying is very stressful so remember to keep level-headed and remain as detached as you possible can. Even though you may want to plan that fantastic new kitchen extension or the perfect curtains for the bedroom, don’t get too emotionally invested in the early stages. We understand this is easier said than done!

7. Enjoy

Enough said guys, this is the new chapter in your life, enjoy it!