I asked the experts and these are the 4 paint colours that work the best to make narrow rooms look bigger, more stylish and less tunnel-like

I don’t need to tell you that decorating a narrow room comes with its challenges as the proportions of the space are unbalanced from the start – you already know that. But there are ways to make a narrow space look less out of balance, more cohesive and generally bigger by knowing the best paint colours for narrow rooms and sticking to them.

The right paint idea, shade and technique can make a world of difference. I asked paint and colour experts and they have all agreed that there are 4 colours that work amazingly well with narrow spaces, whether it’s a narrow living room idea or a narrow utility room that you’re looking to makeover. But the one colour that might at first appear as the obvious top choice is actually the one that the experts advise against – and that’s white.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

‘The best paint colours for narrow rooms are those that make the space feel considered rather than simply trying to make it disappear,’ explains Caroline Thornborough, design director at Thorndown. ‘The biggest mistake is treating a narrow room as if the only answer is white paint. People often assume a narrow room must be painted bright white, but that can backfire. If the light is poor, white paint can look grey and lifeless, and it may emphasise shadows rather than disguising them.’

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Lucy Steele, senior brand manager and resident colour expert at Valspar Paint, adds, ‘When decorating a narrow room, it’s important to avoid anything that emphasises the long, tunnel-like proportions of the space.’

1. Gentle greens

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

As a general rule, lighter colours always work better for smaller and more narrow spaces as they reflect light better and create the illusion of a larger space.

‘If your goal is to make the room appear larger and more open, opt for light-reflective shades such as gentle greens. Our Keen on Green or Afternoon Nap shades works particularly well here, as softer tones like this naturally recede, helping walls feel as though they’re moving away from you and creating a greater sense of depth. Pairing these tones with a gloss or satin finish will further enhance light reflectivity, helping to bounce light around the room,’ Lucy at Valspar advises.

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2. Terracotta tones

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

Not only are terracotta shades replacing beige in 2026 as the new, bolder go-to neutral, but it’s also the perfect colour to go for in a narrow room when you’re not necessarily trying to make the space look large, but rather cosy and stylish, such as a narrow hallway.

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‘If you’d prefer to embrace the room’s proportions, warmer tones can create a beautifully snug effect. Earthy hues like terracotta pinks and clay tones like Pink Alabaster work particularly well to add depth and character, making narrow living rooms or bedrooms feel inviting and cosy,’ Lucy at Valspar says.

But if you’re nervous about covering the entire walls in a darker shade like terracotta, you can alternatively paint only half of the walls in the darker tone which is a technique that will make the space appear bigger than it is. ‘For a more cohesive look, try a duo-tone approach by keeping a lighter shade from the ceiling down to the upper wall, such as Gauzy White or pale chalky neutral, then use a deeper tone below like a gentle clay. This helps to anchor the space while still keeping it light. It also gives you the opportunity to introduce a more playful or bold colour in the lower section,’ Lucy adds.

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Dulux Heritage Red Sand Velvet Matt Wall paint 2.5L £46 at B&Q Terracotta shades are very varied as they can have a number of different undertones - red, orange, pink and even brown. But this one from Dulux Heritage is one of my absolute favourites.

3. Soft blues

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kristy Noble)

‘Mid-tone, softly muted colours are often the most effective choice for narrow rooms because they reduce contrast between surfaces and help the eye move more smoothly around the space,’ starts Victoria Yardley, colour specialist and co-founder of Victory Colours. ‘Chalky blues work particularly well.’

And if you opt for a shade like a soft blue, you can also opt for a colour drenching paint method which is another clever way to make a narrow space look more balanced.

‘An effective approach is colour drenching, where you use the same shade across the walls, ceiling and even woodwork. This helps to blur boundaries and creates a seamless, continuous feel, making a narrow room appear less confined. For a lighter and airier finish, soft blues work beautifully, evoking open skies and a sense of space,’ Lucy at Valspar recommends.

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Valspar Blue Hoo Premium Walls & Ceilings Interior Matt Emulsion Paint 2.5L £37 at B&Q This is one of the softest blue shades I've seen and the one that Lucy from Valspar recommended when speaking about soft powder blue evoking airiness and open skies.

4. Pale neutrals

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

If you’re really trying to make something like a narrow hallway look wider, opting for a pale neutral paint shade is your safest bet.

‘Lighter neutrals like off-whites, beiges, creams and pale pastels can make a small bedroom look bigger as these shades reflect more light, which helps to create the illusion of a brighter and more open feel,’ says Michael Rolland, paint expert and managing director at The Paint Shed. ‘I’d recommend moving away from crisp whites. Although they are brightening and can give the illusion of a bigger room, they can often look somewhat clinical and harsh. Instead, lighter beiges, yellows, pinks and off-whites can be more effective in bringing softness to your living space whilst still incorporating that crucial light-reflecting factor.’

Cathryn Sanders, head of creative at Earthborn, agrees and adds another idea, ‘Consider opting for calming neutrals to accentuate the sense of more space and create a serene and focused atmosphere. To introduce a touch of colour without being overly distracting, you can also choose to paint your ceiling. Dubbed the "fifth wall", this space offers a unique opportunity to infuse the room with subtle hues that enhance the perception of space while maintaining a harmonious atmosphere.’

Top pick

Lick Taupe 03 Matt Emulsion Paint 2.5L £39 at B&Q Check Amazon Inspired by the warm-coloured bricks of Ibiza, Taupe 03 is one of Lick's bestselling neutrals. It has a subtle red and grey undertone and is the perfect way to add a hint of colour to your narrow room's walls without it becoming overbearing.

The bottom line and top recommendation is to avoid brilliant white when decorating narrow rooms, as well as very dark colours and bright primary shades like bold red as these are likely to overwhelm the space.