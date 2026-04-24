5 things renters need to know before the Renters Rights Act comes into effect on 1 May in England and Wales

From 1 May this year, the Renters' Rights Act will come into effect across England and Wales. It’s considered one of the most significant reforms to the private renting sector in England in the past 30 years, so I’ve laid out the most important information tenants need to know before the law comes into effect.

There are around 11 million private renters and 2.3 million landlords in England, according to the government. The new Renters' Rights Act has been introduced to give tenants more rights and improve the system for both owners and renters.

It’s not the only housing reform we’ve seen recently. Awaab’s Law , which will provide renters with more protection against mouldy properties, was announced last year. But with the Renters’ Rights Act banning Section 21 eviction notices and rental bidding, we can expect to see even more changes. This is everything you need to know as a renter before the law comes into effect.

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The Renters' Rights Act 2026

‘The current rental system, which supports more than 11 million private renters in England, has long been seen as unbalanced. With rents reaching record highs in early 2025 and affordability under pressure, many tenants are struggling to keep up, says Luke Saywell, partner at Nottinghamshire estate agency Gascoines .

‘At the same time, more than 100,000 households have faced no-fault evictions in the past five years, something the government has identified as a key contributor to homelessness. This legislation is intended to address those issues by giving tenants greater stability and creating a fairer relationship between landlords and renters, delivering on a core government commitment.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

To achieve a ‘fairer relationship’ between landlords and tenants, the government has announced several key changes to end discrimination, unfair rent rises, and rent bedding. This is how each key reform may impact you.

1. End of Section 21

Perhaps the most significant reform is the end of Section 21 eviction notices. From May 1, landlords will no longer be able to issue a new notice under Section 21 of the Housing Act 1988 to evict you. Previously, under section 21, often called ‘no-fault evictions’, landlords were able to evict tenants without reason and by giving two months' notice.

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From 1 May, your new landlord will only be able to evict you if they have a specific, legal reason. This is known as a ‘possession ground’ and includes if the landlord needs to sell or move into the property. If you have been served a Section 21 notice on or before 30 April, and your landlord has followed the correct process, it is still valid.

2. No more fixed-term assured tenancies

All new and most existing tenancies will become rolling tenancy agreements under the new law. This means you will be able to stay in the property until you decide to end it, or the landlord serves a valid notice to end it. If you are currently under a fixed-term contract that exceeds 1 May, it will become a rolling tenancy agreement when that contract ends.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

3. Changes to rent and payment

From 1 May, the increase in rent will be limited to once per year. Your landlord will need to provide you with a notice detailing the proposed increase at least two months before it’s due to take effect, and if you think the rent increase is higher than the property’s market value, you can challenge it at the First-tier Tribunal .

If your rent has already been increased this year, under the new law, it can’t be increased again until a year after the date it was raised.

4. End of rental bidding wars and advance payment

Anyone who’s rented a property in the past few years will be aware that rental bidding and offers of six months upfront are the norm, especially in competitive areas. However, this is about to be banned. Landlords and letting agents must publish the asking rent in any written advert, and they won't be allowed to ask for, encourage or accept an offer that’s higher than the listed price.

Landlords and letting agents won’t be able to ask for more than one month’s rent in the time between all parties signing the tenancy and the tenancy starting. All parties must have signed the tenancy agreement before any rent is paid. Once the tenancy agreement has begun, your landlord cannot ask for rent before the due date.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

5. Clamp down on discrimination

Under the new legislation, it will be illegal to discriminate against renters who have children or receive benefits. This means a landlord or letting agent won’t be able to do anything that makes it less likely for someone on benefits or with children to be able to rent the property. For example, withholding information about the tenancy, preventing you from viewing it or refusing to grant you a tenancy. You’ll also be able to request a pet, and your landlord should provide valid reasons if they refuse it.

What else should I be aware of?

For tenancies that started before 1 May 2025, your landlord will need to send you a copy of the government-produced Renters‘ Rights Act Information Sheet 2026 by 31 May 2026, either digitally or on paper. If your tenancy starts after 1 May, your landlord will need to provide you with certain information in writing. If your landlord does not comply with the new rules, you can report them via your local council.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

‘The key thing for renters to understand is that nothing changes until 1 May 2026. From that date, existing tenancies will automatically transition under the new rules,’ says Luke.

‘If you want to leave your property, you’ll need to give two months’ notice in writing. Notice has to be submitted in alignment with the rent payment date, so that the notice must end either the day before the rent is due or the day the rent is due. If a landlord needs to regain possession for a valid reason, such as selling, they will typically need to give four months’ notice.

‘However, there are potential unintended consequences. We’ve already seen an estimated 220,000 rental properties leave the market, largely due to smaller landlords stepping away. That reduction in supply could make it more difficult for renters to secure a home, particularly in high-demand areas.’

This new law is supposed to make renting easier. Whether you own or rent, your home should feel like your home, whether that's by adding colour to your rental, or by sharing it with a beloved pet. But, if you are unsure about the new law or what rights you have, speak to a trusted body like Citizens Advice for guidance.