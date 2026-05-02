The 3 front door colours devaluing your home and sabotaging your selling chances, according to property pros

Property experts have revealed three front door colours that can devalue your home and make it harder to sell. Yes, that’s right, your front door colour can have an impact on how potential buyers perceive your home. Luckily, we’re on a mission to help you fix this.

We’re heading into peak house buying and selling season in the UK, and in the same way, there are front door colours to make your home feel welcoming , there are colours that can devalue it, too.

When selling your home , never underestimate the power of kerb appeal and how it can impact your home’s value. Just look at how something as simple as your garden fence colour boosts your home’s value , as an example. Your front door colour has similar pulling power, which is why you should always avoid these three shades when selling.

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1. Neon shades

It’s probably unsurprising to hear that neon colours, such as lime greens and bright oranges, make the cut. While it may be a colour that you love, this can sometimes be off-putting to buyers, and become something they would immediately change, which lowers the value in their eyes.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Sergio Amiti)

‘Neon shades, particularly lime green, tend to look cheap rather than characterful. They date quickly and can make the whole frontage feel less considered, even if the rest of the house is done well,’ says Robin Edwards, partner at property experts Curetons .

2. Purple

While purple is one of my favourite shades to spot in a garden, or draped over your home’s exterior in the form of wisteria (£26.99, Thompson & Morgan) , it is a shade you should avoid using as part of your front door ideas .

(Image credit: Getty Images/ coldsnowstorm)

‘Bright purple can appear overly eccentric and may give the impression of a home that requires extensive personalisation. The colour is quite a statement and so can feel overpowering and distract from the property itself,’ comments Jack Malnick , Managing Director of Sell House Fast .

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3. Bold yellows

Yellow is a sunny, welcoming colour, but it doesn’t always translate well on your front door. Plus, this pale colour will show the dirt, which is less than ideal if you have a busy family.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

‘Yellow front doors, especially in very bright or saturated tones, can divide opinion. They can also feel overwhelming or clash with surrounding elements, making the property appear less cohesive. While some people associate the colour with optimism, a safer bet might be using this colour sparingly within the interior,’ says Jack.

What colour should you paint your front door

‘When considering a coloured front door, look at the surroundings. What colour are neighbouring doors? What colour is your house? What tones appear in the landscape or street scene? Are you in a location with a strong visual theme?’ says Natalie Evans , founder and CEO of home styling and staging company Little Barn Door .

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

‘For a coastal home, a subtle blue can reflect the setting beautifully, while a contemporary anthracite can create a modern, sharp feel,' she continues.

‘For a detached home where you want the door to stand out, tonal shades that complement the surroundings and planting can create a calming effect. Alternatively, choosing a colour opposite on the colour wheel can make a bold statement.’

Blue is the front door colour that will elevate your home , and Natalie recommends opting for a sleek navy or dark blue. She also says Chartwell Green, soft neutrals and greys can work well, too.

While you should absolutely opt for a shade that makes you happy, if you’re selling your home, it’s best to opt for a front door colour that will attract your buyer, not repel them.