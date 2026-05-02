These 3 compact wet rooms show how to make the best out of a tricky layout – with tips on how to add style from bathroom design experts

Wet rooms are one of the most functional ways to make a small or awkward bathroom layout work in your home. No matter the size of the bathroom, it can be difficult to find a way to squeeze everything you need into the layout, and shower enclosures just make that even trickier.

This is why wet room ideas are a genius way to include a shower in a small space. Removing a shower tray and a chunky frame means that even in a WC or ensuite, you can find a way to add a shower alongside other sanitaryware.

If you're faced with an attic bathroom or a poky loo, these three examples of stylish and clever wet rooms will give you plenty of inspiration.

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1. Work with sloped ceilings

(Image credit: BC Designs)

When it comes to bathrooms with sloped ceilings and poky corners, a wet room is a smart way to squeeze a shower in - particularly if you're a tall household.

'The lowered pitch in this bathroom has been used intelligently to shape a built-in ledge that doubles as both a seat and a place for everyday essentials, along with a recessed shelf for storing additional toiletries,' explains Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs.

'What makes the layout particularly effective is the balance between openness and gentle division. The fixed glass screen introduces just enough structure to contain the shower without interrupting the flow of the room, allowing light from the window to travel freely, while maintaining that sought-after wet room ease and look,' she adds.

By keeping the visual interest to the floor tiles, the wet room looks much more expansive and draws the eye upwards.

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Victorian Plumbing Stonehouse Studio Beauvais Rustic White Zellige Effect Wall Tiles £38.98 /m² These white rustic Zellige tiles can be used across an entire wall or interspersed with a different colour for a checkerboard effect.

2. Use tiles to enhance the sense of space

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

There's so much potential in a wet room to go bold with pattern and colour. In this wet room, Ca' Pietra striped tiles have been used to lengthen the room and make it feel larger.

'Rather than introducing a separate material within the shower area, the tiles continue the decorative language, allowing the wet room to feel integrated rather than set apart. The vertical and horizontal shifts in the stripe direction also help define different surfaces,' explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

'The layout has been carefully arranged to allow the bath and shower to sit comfortably alongside one another without competing for space. By positioning the shower within its own partially enclosed zone, the room maintains a clear sense of function while still feeling open and connected. The half-height walls provide a clear boundary to contain water spray, while keeping the area visually and physically open,' Grazzie adds.

Ca' Pietra Deck Chair Porcelain Rose £85.50 per m2 Your tiler will thank you for this - the Deck Chair tile from Ca' Pietra has a striped effect which creates a statement without needing individual subway tiles.

3. Work with a compact ensuite

(Image credit: Lucy Van der Gucht Interiors / Juliet Murphy Photography)

En-suites are perhaps the trickiest rooms to design. They have the proportions of a WC, however, homeowners will often want to include a shower within it.

A fixed glass partition was introduced to subtly divide the room, allowing the shower area to function as a true wet zone while protecting the WC and vanity from water exposure. This small intervention makes a significant difference — maintaining openness and light but providing just enough separation to make the space practical,' explains interior designer, Lucy Van der Gucht.

'Material choices also play a key role in defining the layout. I used vertical panelling painted in Little Greene ‘Ambleside’ to wrap the vanity wall and visually anchor it as a distinct area. The shower area is kept lighter with simple but elegant tiles from Claybrook and Douglas Watson Studio,' Lucy concludes.

While this space functions as a wet room, visually, there are clear divides between zones, which help with functionality.

The Paint Shed Little Greene 'Ambleside' £35 for 1 Litre Inspired by the greenery of The Lakes, this colour is perfect for adding warmth to a wet room.

Seeking more inspiration? These bijou wet rooms make a serious case for ditching a shower tray for good.